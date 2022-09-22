REPORT: 22-Year-Old’s Dismembered Body Found Stuffed In Suitcase

Police found the dismembered body of a 22-year-old girl stuffed in a suitcase in her Brooklyn apartment Wednesday afternoon, according to reports.

Authorities were called to the apartment conduct a wellness check on the unidentified victim around 1:38 p.m., according to NY1. The woman had not been accounted for and a foul odor was coming from her apartment, the New York Post reported, citing police and unnamed sources.

Authorities arrived on scene, executed a search warrant and found an “obvious crime scene,” police said, according to the Post.

BREAKING: Dismembered body found inside an apartment at 315 Linwood Street in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn. Neighbors say a foul odor lead to the discovery. This is a developing story. pic.twitter.com/CdNCk7ANkM — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) September 22, 2022

Officers found a “large amount of blood,” in the apartment and discovered the woman’s dismembered remains in a suitcase, the Post reported. An investigation into the woman’s death is ongoing. (RELATED: Mom Charged With Murder After Her Three Children Drowned At Coney Island)

Police have reportedly identified a person of interest who is being sought for questioning, but no arrests have been made.

One neighbor told the Post that several residents said the woman who lived inside the apartment where the remains were found had a boyfriend with whom she would fight with constantly.