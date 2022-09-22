‘The US Government Welcomed A Terrorist’: Iranian Activist Blasts Biden For Issuing Visa To A ‘Killer’

An Iranian pro-democracy activist slammed the Biden administration for giving Iranian President Sayyid Ebrahim Raisolsadati, also known as Ebrahim Raisi, a visa during a Thursday afternoon appearance on Fox News.

Iranians protested after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in custody after being detained by the country’s morality police, who claimed she was not following rules set by the country’s theocratic government after it began cracking down on the protests, which expanded to 13 cities. Masih Alinejad, a journalist and author, blasted the Biden administration for allowing Raisi to come to the United Nations to address the United Nations General Assembly following the killing.

“They are protesting not only against forced hijab, they’re protesting against Islamic Republic. They call [the] Iranian Republic ISIS. Because Mahsa [Amini] was an innocent person. She was not even participating in any protest. She was not uncovered. She was wearing [an] ‘inappropriate’ hijab. That’s why the police brutally killed her. The mother and father and family members of Mahsa have been saying that their daughter was beaten up by police,” she told Fox News host Martha MacCallum while discussing the controversial visa grant to Raisi. “Right now, they’re shooting people. They’re killing people.” (RELATED: ‘I Was Disappointed’: Journalist Targeted In Iranian Kidnap Plot Says Biden’s Response Was ‘Not Enough’)

WATCH:

“History will judge Biden who gave a visa to our killer, our murderer. This is the time that [the] U.S. administration must see and meet the opposition leaders, they have to meet the people of Iran. They have to recognize the people of Iran,” Alinejad continued. “They should not give [a] visa and legitimize this regime. Right now as I am talking to you, the Revolutionary Guard is in the sanction list, is in the terrorist list. But the U.S. government gave a visa to a member of the Revolutionary Guard. Can you believe that?”

The FBI foiled an alleged Iranian plot to kidnap Alinejad in 2021. The Justice Department also thwarted an alleged plot by Iran to assassinate former National Security Advisor John Bolton earlier this year.

“I cannot believe that the U.S. Government welcomed a terrorist to educate them about human rights. He had a picture of Qassem Soleimani, a man killed by the U.S. government,” Alinejad said, referencing the Iranian general killed in a January 2020 drone strike.

“I don’t care about my life. Yes, I was the target of an assassination plot. I would rather die, but not see that the western countries legitimizing our murderer right now,” Alinejad concluded.

