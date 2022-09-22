Veteran Pass Rusher Jason Pierre-Paul Gets One-Year Deal With Baltimore Ravens

Jason Pierre-Paul signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday.

According to National Insider for NFL Network Ian Rapoport, the contract is worth up to $5.5 million.

This signing comes on the heels of the Ravens losing to the Miami Dolphins on home field Sunday after Baltimore blew a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter, according to Pro Football Reference. The Ravens had the “the biggest fourth-quarter collapse in team history,” according to ESPN. Following their tough loss, the Ravens’ front office went to the two-time Super Bowl champion to get their defense back on track.

Since entering the NFL in 2010, Pierre-Paul has been an elite defensive-lineman. Throughout his career with the New York Giants and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pierre-Paul has recorded an incredible 91.5 quarterback sacks and has made over 600 tackles. Whenever Pierre-Paul makes his Ravens debut, he will surely improve Baltimore’s sack numbers. The Ravens only had four sacks in two games this season, according to ESPN.

His speed and power as a lineman are unmatched. Pierre-Paul has a gift of moving past offensive-linemen and getting to the quarterback unlike any other defensive-linemen can. (RELATED: Did The NFL Just Find The Solution To One Of Its Biggest Problems?)

The Ravens adding the three-time Pro Bowler will improve their defense and their odds at getting to the championship.