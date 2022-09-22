‘He’s Not A Poor Boy’: Canadian MP Garnett Genius Uses Queen Lyrics To Mock Trudeau

A Canadian Member of Parliament (MP) used lyrics from the Queen song “Bohemian Rhapsody” Wednesday to mock Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s handling of the economy.

MP Garnett Genuis gave the speech to address inflation on the Canadian House of Commons floor, urging Trudeau to “have some sympathy” for Canadians struggling from the current economy.

“Is this real life? Because that answer was pure fantasy. We have inflation, landslides and no escape from poverty,” Genius said. “When will the prime minister open up his eyes and see? He’s not a poor boy but he should have some sympathy. For too many Canadians, opportunity had just begun and now this government is going to throw it all away. Money is not easy come, easy go in this economy. So when will the government cancel their planned tax increases on gas, home, eating, and groceries and spare us from this inflation monstrosity?”

In Question Period yesterday, I tried to explain it in a way that Justin Trudeau would understand. We have Inflation Landslides and No Escape from Poverty. He’s not a poor boy, but he should have some sympathy! #cdnpoli #shpk #fortsask pic.twitter.com/x7gp6bo3iq — Garnett Genuis (@GarnettGenuis) September 22, 2022

The MP’s speech mirrored the lyrics of the 1975 song, “Bohemian Rhapsody” written and produced by Queen. The lyrics of the song say: “Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? … But I’m just a poor boy, nobody loves me. He’s just a poor boy from a poor family. Spare him his life from this monstrosity. Easy come, easy go, will you let me go.” (RELATED: Die Of Cringe At Trudeau’s Seemingly Drunken Singing Caught On Camera)

Trudeau received criticism after Sept. 17 footage circulated of him singing “Bohemian Rhapsody” by a piano in a London, England, hotel before the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen was Canada’s Head of State, leading the prime minister to dedicate Sept. 19 as a day of mourning over her death, the BBC reported.