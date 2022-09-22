Two Women Accuse Contestant From Major Reality Show Of Sexual Assault In Lawsuit

At least two women sued “Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” contestant DeMario Jackson on Tuesday for alleged sexual assault.

The two anonymous accusers claim they met Jackson, 35, online and filed their complaint Tuesday in the Superior Court of California, Los Angeles, according to People. The women are referred to as Jane Doe 1, a 25-year-old who claims she met the reality star on a dating app, and Jane Doe 2, 28-year-old who reports she met him via social media, the outlet continued.

The lawsuit accused Jackson of “trolling the internet or otherwise attempting to locate unsuspecting women, such as the Plaintiffs in order to abuse them,” People reported. Jackson appeared on the 13th season of the hit-ABC reality show, which took place in 2017.

He also took part in the 4th season of “Bachelor in Paradise” and was involved in a misconduct investigation that led to a filming pause, according to USA Today. Jackson is now being sued for sexual battery, false imprisonment, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, according to People. (RELATED: REPORT: Superstar Country Musician & Actor’s Ex Is Now Dating The Hottest Thing In Reality Television)

“These women who have come forward with their horror stories of how they were brutally sexually assaulted by Mr. Jackson are the latest brave victims to share their stories of how a powerful male used his celebrity status to manipulate, intimidate and silence them,” the Plaintiff’s attorney Keith M. Davidson told People. “They, like so many other victims in the #metoo reckoning, will be silent no more. Justice must be served. We look forward to holding all wrongdoers accountable for their despicable and scarring acts.”

DeMario Jackson’s lawyer has now responded on his client’s behalf: “The allegations brought against him are completely unfounded.” https://t.co/Mg7kRiGSFU pic.twitter.com/lfCwA2AOKW — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) September 21, 2022

Jackson’s attorney released a statement regarding the lawsuit, which was shared online. In it, he claims that “the allegations brought against him are completely unfounded.” He goes on to say that “the police, who DeMario fully cooperated with over 3 years ago, found these women’s accusations to have no merit and then refused to pursue the matter.”