Jake Tapper Gets A New Primetime Gig Amid Major Changes At CNN

CNN anchor Jake Tapper is set to host a primetime program on CNN as part of the network’s major staffing changes.

Tapper will host “CNN Tonight” during the 9 p.m. time slot from Oct. 10 through Nov. 11 as the midterm elections take place across the U.S., the network announced Thursday. CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota and senior legal analyst Laura Coates will then host the 10 pm. through 12 a.m. programs.

CNN President Chris Licht praised Tapper’s “no-nonsense approach” to covering major news stories and his upcoming interviews during the midterm elections.

“The world has come to rely on Jake’s no-nonsense approach to covering the news, especially during high-stakes election cycles,” he said in a statement. “This move will showcase his tough reporting, smart analysis and consequential interviews as our audiences navigate the myriad of issues at stake in the midterms. By adding the insights, experience and strong voices of Alisyn and Laura, we will advance and expand on that coverage, creating something complimentary [sic] and compelling in primetime.”

CNN is shaking up its TV lineup as part of special midterm elections programming. @jaketapper will head to prime at 9pm. @AlisynCamerota & @thelauracoates will anchor 10pm-12am. @JohnBerman & @brikeilarcnn will fill in for Tapper. @wolfblitzer adds hour. https://t.co/FXMQlN7CcY — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 22, 2022

Anchors Don Lemon and Poppy Harlow will depart from their evening programs beginning Oct. 7 and start hosting CNN’s new morning show lineup, the network’s press release said. Fill-in hosts will be announced in the coming days. (RELATED: CNN President Chris Licht Makes First Major Hires In Attempt To Change Network)

Anchors John Berman and Brianna Keilar will replace Tapper’s current show, “The Lead,” during the 4 p.m. time slot, according to the press release. The network previously announced that the current morning show, “New Day,” will be scrapped and be replaced by a new show featuring Lemon, Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, a former Daily Caller reporter.

Anchor Wolf Blitzer will host a two hour time slot from 5-7 p.m., followed by Erin Burnett at 7 p.m. and Anderson Cooper at his usual 8 p.m. time slot, the press release continued.

Licht has made several changes to the programming and staffing in an attempt to grow ratings and produce more bipartisan coverage. Among these was the cancellation of the weekly Sunday program “Reliable Sources,” leading to the departure of anchor Brian Stelter.