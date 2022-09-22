King Charles’ Cousin Says Meghan Markle Is A Victim Of ‘Hellish’ Hazing

Christina Oxenberg, a cousin of King Charles III, said in an interview published Thursday that Meghan Markle is the current target of royal hazing, and all she needs to do is wait it out until someone else becomes the next target.

“To Meghan Markle, I say, ‘What you are going through is a hellish kind of hazing,'” Oxenberg said, according to Page Six. She went on to reveal that the duchess of Sussex is not alone in this situation, and that there is a longstanding history of hazing within the royal family. “If she can just hang in there, someone else will come along who can take the heat. Nobody gets a pass,” Oxenberg said to Page Six.

The cousin of the new king mentioned that women who date royal men are the ones who seem to be picked on the most. Only the ones that can withstand the pressure and the torment that is associated with this hazing will make it to the finish line, according to Oxenberg. She went on to say that the ladies that are “tough as nails,” will eventually experience a reprieve, according to Page Six. Oxenberg also suggested that even the now-beloved Kate Middleton had to endure some hazing at the hands of the royals before she was embraced, Page Six reported.

Oxenberg, 59, is a descendant of Serbian royalty as well as a writer and fashion designer, according to Page Six.(RELATED: Royal Expert Claims Meghan Markle Was Not Invited To See Queen During Her Final Moments)

Oxenberg has lived among the British royals most of her life and said she knows the snobbery is real, and that it affects all the royals at some point or another. She went on to spill the tea about other royal family members who were picked on, revealing that Prince William was hazed and that Camilla used to describe Middleton’s parents as “Meet the Fockers,” according to Page Six.