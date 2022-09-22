The NBA Shows A Sexist Double Standard. How Will Fans React?

It can be hard to tell whether the NFL or the NBA is more woke, but the Boston Celtics are doing their best to put the basketball league on top.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing a full season suspension for a consensual relationship with a female staffer, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojniarowski. We at the Daily Caller stand against the unholy degeneracy that is adultery, however it is blatantly unfair to suspend Udoka while allowing Jeanie Buss to continue to run the Los Angeles Lakers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Stephen A Smith on Ime Udoka situation “there’s plenty of white folks out there doing their thing, I don’t see the information out about them” pic.twitter.com/xtGDudfPPh — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 22, 2022

Longtime NBA fans will recall that Jeanie Buss dated legendary coach Phil Jackson from 1999-2016. Yes, that’s Lakers executive vice president-turned-owner Jeanie Buss, and Lakers head coach from 1999-2011 Phil Jackson.

Was Ms. Buss suspended? No. Were the Lakers pilloried for running a hostile work environment? Maybe hostile to the Sacramento Kings and the legacy of Steve Nash, but certainly not to Mr. Jackson.

Buss became the EVP of business operations for the Lakers in 1999, the same year Jackson went to coach in LA after a stint with the Chicago Bulls. Peculiar timing, isn’t it? The question on everyone’s mind today is why wasn’t Buss flogged in the media for taking advantage of a power mismatch with a subordinate? (RELATED: Chicago Is Such A Disaster That Even The Bears Might Leave)

I’ll tell you why: white female privilege. A billionaire Playboy model white woman is always going to be able to get away with more than a black man like Udoka, the second black head coach in Celtics franchise history.

The NBA portends to be in favor of racial and gender equality, but is disgracefully quick to toss Udoka under the bus for crimes others have gotten off scot-free for.