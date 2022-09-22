‘F*cked Up’: John Wall Opens Up About Nearly Committing Suicide

John Wall of the Los Angeles Clippers opened up about nearly committing suicide in a article posted to The Player’s Tribune on Thursday.

Wall recounted the struggle he had coping with the loss of his mother — whom he described as his best friend — to breast cancer, and with tearing his Achilles tendon in 2019. He also said he felt “f***ed up” because he needed to feed her like a baby.

Let’s be real, this battle ain’t easy… but I’m still here. I hope my story helps somebody. @PlayersTribune https://t.co/LoYlArHMsH — John Wall (@JohnWall) September 22, 2022

“The thing that hurt me the most was just randomly picking up my phone to call her, and realizing that there was nobody on the other end. My whole life, I used to call her six or seven times a day, every day. So when she died, I kept calling her number six or seven times a day just to hear the voicemail. I’d be talking to her, even though she was gone,” Wall wrote.

On top of that, Wall said he was “devastated” by the Washington Wizards, where he played for 10 seasons, for wanting to move on and trade him. He said he “started debating — literally debating — whether I wanted to go on, almost every night.” (RELATED: Chicago Bulls’ Lonzo Ball To Undergo Knee Surgery)

The basketball star eventually found solace through a therapist and his children, he wrote.

Wall signed a two-year $13.2 million deal over the summer to play for the Los Angeles Clippers, joining former NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and multi-time all star Paul George.

Throughout his career, Wall has averaged 19.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game, according to basketball reference.