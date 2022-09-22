‘Flat-Out Lie’: Doctor Debunks Stacey Abrams’ ‘Conspiracy’ Theory On Fetal Heartbeats

A medical doctor slammed Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams of Georgia on Fox News Thursday afternoon over Abrams’ comments on fetal heartbeats.

“I’m waiting to see what’s happening on social media, waiting for those warning signs for misinformation, because this is a flat-out lie,” Dr. Nicole Saphier, a radiologist, told the “Outnumbered” panel. “Facts matter, especially when you’re talking to people, especially when you’re in politics and you’re wanting people’s votes. People are going to believe what she has to say.” (RELATED: ‘This Is Science’: Doctor Slams Stacey Abrams Over Fetal Heartbeat Comments)

Abrams claimed during a Tuesday campaign event that Georgia’s “heartbeat” legislation was “a lie,” going on to assert “there is no such thing” as a heartbeat six weeks into a pregnancy and instead argued the sound was “manufactured” by an ultrasound machine. Abrams opposed the legislation when Georgia passed the abortion law in 2019.

WATCH:

“It is a manufactured sound designed to convince people that men have the right to take control of a woman’s body,” Abrams said during the event, going on to assert that six weeks into a pregnancy was too soon for a woman to know she was pregnant.

“I’m going to deliver the truth and point out it is a complete lie, so at about three weeks after gestation – after conception, the heart of the cells of the heart starts to rhythmically contract so really, the heart starts beating at three weeks,” Saphier said. “Yes, you can start seeing the heartbeat 5-6 weeks after conception on the ultrasound, but that’s only because it’s so small and because of all the other structures in the way but that heart is contracting very easy early on. It is not a conspiracy, it is not anything to do with what she’s talking about, and I think she needs to be held accountable for the lies that are coming out of her mouth.”

Abrams did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

