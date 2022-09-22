Margot Robbie Says She Was ‘Mortified’ When Barbie Pictures Leaked

Famous actress Margot Robbie says she was “mortified” when paparazzi leaked photos of her during the filming of “Barbie.”

Robbie made a guest appearance on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon, and opened up about what turned out to be a very embarrassing and overwhelming experience for her. She and her co-star Ryan Gosling were filming scenes outdoors in Los Angeles in brightly colored, Barbie-themed clothing and those photos turned up all over the internet.

“We look like we’re like laughing and having fun, but we’re dying on the inside. Dying. I was like, this is the most humiliating moment of my life,” Robbie said to Fallon.

The #Barbie set photos resulted in “hundreds of people” coming to set to watch filming. Margot Robbie says: “I can’t tell you how mortified we were. We look like we’re like laughing and having fun, but we’re dying on the inside. Dying.” https://t.co/iREijO5E7l — Variety (@Variety) September 20, 2022

Dressing up in fluorescent pinks and greens for the “Barbie” movie wasn’t an unexpected situation, but being spotted and having the photos circulated so widely, definitely was. “I can’t tell you how mortified we were, by the way,” Robbie told Fallon.

“I mean, I knew that we had some exteriors to shoot in LA. I knew, ok, once you were doing exteriors, you’re gonna get papped,” Robbie said.

“There’s probably going to be a little crowd of people who are going to take notice, because, you know, we stand out a little in those outfits,” Robbie said, as she joked about the brightly colored, form-fitting outfit she was photographed in. (RELATED: Watch Christian Bale And Margot Robbie In The Awesome Trailer For ‘Amsterdam’)

Robbie plays the legendary Barbie in the movie, while Gosling plays Ken.

“So I knew there was going to be a little bit of attention, and probably some photos would get out there, but not like it did. It was like mad. It was like hundreds of people watching,” Robbie said, referencing the crowd of fans that gathered around the movie set for a closer look.

The images continued to circulate online for weeks, much to Robbie’s dismay. They went on to inspire the new trendy fashion statement of the season that is now affectionately coined “Barbiecore,” according to The New York Post.