‘Is It Secure?’: DCNF Reporter Breaks Down Border Crisis, Record Illegal Immigration

A Daily Caller News Foundation reporter described why migrant numbers at the border have skyrocketed during a Tuesday evening appearance on One America News Network (OANN).

Host Addison Smith asked DCNF reporter Jennie Taer about claims made by Biden administration officials, including Vice President Kamala Harris that the border was “secure.” (RELATED: DCNF Reporter Debunks Claim Martha’s Vineyard Migrants Were Misled)

WATCH:

“It’s definitely something the migrants will tell you is not true, and they know it for a fact, the message that’s been going across the world, you know, many migrants from across the globe at the border, and they know that message,” Taer told Smith. “That’s what the smugglers tell them, it trickles down to almost every country, to all these desperate nations and that’s exactly true from what we’ve seen.”

“I actually spoke with some of the NGOs down here about this, and they said, ‘No, it’s totally secure,’ so there is that debate going on, is it secure, is it not?” Taer continued, citing information from United States Customs and Border Protection. “We know there’ve been two million migrant encounters since October and that’s a record. We haven’t even finished the fiscal year and that’s where we’re at.”

Republican Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida, Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona have been transporting migrants to so-called “sanctuary” jurisdictions. DeSantis sent two flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, while Abbott and Ducey bused migrants to Washington D.C., Chicago and New York City.

United States Customs and Border Protection and the Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the DCNF.

