Three Swing-State Dem Senators Are In Serious Trouble, New Polling Shows

As the midterms approach, three swing-state Democratic Senators are in danger of losing their respective races, according to new polling from Data for Progress.

In Arizona, Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly is barely holding onto a 1% lead over Republican candidate Blake Masters, with 48% of respondents saying they would vote for him in the midterms; Masters polled just behind Kelly at 47%, according to Data for Progress. (RELATED: Republicans Are Turning A Massive Swing State Solidly Red)

In Georgia, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is tied 46% to 46% with Republican candidate and former football star Herschel Walker, the poll showed. In Nevada, Republican Adam Laxalt leads opponent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, with 47% of respondents saying they would vote for Laxalt compared to 46% for Cortez Masto, according to the poll.

NEW BATTLEGROUND POLLS: Today, we released new polls in 3 critical battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada. Thread below: AZ:

Sen. Kelly narrowly leads Masters 48% – 47% GA:

Sen. Warnock and Walker tied 46% – 46% NV:

Laxalt narrowly leads Sen. Cortez Masto 47% – 46% — Data for Progress (@DataProgress) September 22, 2022

Republicans hold a stronger advantage in gubernatorial races in two of the states; in Arizona, Republican Kari Lake polled higher than Democrat Katie Hobbs, leading 51% to 47%, the poll showed.

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp polled 7% above Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams, leading 51% to 44%. The Nevada gubernatorial race is currently tied, with Republican Joe Lombardo and Democrat Steve Sisolak each receiving 45% of likely voters.

The Data for Progress poll in Georgia was conducted with 1,006 likely voters, the Arizona poll was conducted with 768 likely voters and the Nevada poll was conducted with 874 likely voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3%.

