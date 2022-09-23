Residents Of Biden’s Home State Don’t Believe Migrants Should Be ‘Transferred As Luggage’

REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware- Several residents of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, revealed that they don’t think the area is the place to resettle illegal migrants “transferred as luggage” from the border in interviews with the Daily Caller News Foundation.

There was speculation on Tuesday that Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was sending another plane of illegal migrants to Georgetown, Delaware, approximately 20 miles from Biden’s home in Rehoboth, after already sending two flights to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. The rumor turned out to be false after the DCNF watched the last plane land with a family on a private charter. (RELATED: ‘Humanitarian Crisis’: Martha’s Vineyard Scrambles To Support 50 Illegal Migrants Sent By DeSantis)

“If they came here, I know we would embrace them. I don’t think people should be transferred as luggage to somewhere else,” one resident told the DCNF.

The illegal migrants brought to Martha’s Vineyard were quickly transported off the island to Cape Cod. The state also deployed 125 members of the National Guard to assist in the effort.

Illegal migrants who were transported by DeSantis recently filed a lawsuit, alleging that they were exploited. Some migrants also told media outlets that they were misled about the flights’ destinations.

The illegal migrants, however, were informed of their destination before boarding the flights, according to documents exclusively obtained by the DCNF.

“I don’t know if that’s a really good thing to do,” another resident said. “I don’t understand why they would send migrant workers out of a state that really needs these people. Florida, they are providing an essential service, these migrant workers, because otherwise they wouldn’t have any crops.”

Florida employs 150,000 to 200,000 migrant and seasonal farm workers.

Another resident, Lavonne, said that the area doesn’t have the resources to house and employ illegal migrants.

“I don’t think it’s right that they just sent people to places that don’t have any resources. It’s crowded down here now. And it’s just not a fair thing to do, that maybe they should send them to places where there’s resources for jobs, housing, which we really don’t have a lot of down here even for the locals,” Lavonne said.

One local, however, disagreed with his fellow residents, saying that there shouldn’t be “open borders” allowing for illegal migration.

“I’m Italian American,” another resident, Frank, told the DCNF. “My grandparents came to this country legally in 1897. You had to have a sponsor. You had to have a job. You had to have a legal residence. I don’t think we should have open borders with open migration in this country. I think we should go back to the way it was when my grandparents came here legally.”

Biden has advocated for more pathways for people to immigrate to the U.S. using legal pathways. His Republican opponents, however, argue that he’s ushering in an “open border” agenda for illegal migrants to enter the country without repercussions.

VIDEO:

Some visitors to the area also weighed in, telling the DCNF that the border states shouldn’t have to bear the brunt of the issue alone. Between October 2021 and August 2022, there have been more than 2,000,000 migrants encountered at the southern border.

“These Karens up here are whining because they’re being forced to do what they tell us to do,” one resident of Texas, who was visiting the area, said.

“I think as a nation we kinda all need to take responsibility, not just the border states,” one woman said.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.