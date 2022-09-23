Biden Points Out Woman In Crowd: ‘We Go Back A Long Way … She Was 12, I was 30’

President Joe Biden pointed to a woman in a crowd Friday and claimed they go back a “long way,” from when he was 30 and she was 12.

Biden was speaking in Washington, D.C., with teachers from the National Education Association discussing the upcoming midterm elections.

“We have a real alternative here that this is not going to be an election that isn’t of significant consequence,” Biden said, before discussing the need for gun safety in schools. “Folks, look, the survival of our planet is on the ballot. And that sounds like hyperbole but it genuinely is — well, I tell you what, the thing that we found out and everybody found out, there’s not a lot of total climate deniers anymore after they’ve seen what happened this year. But guess what, we got a lot to do.”

“You gotta say ‘hi’ to me,” Biden then said as he pointed to someone in the crowd. BeckerNews suggested the person was First Lady Jill Biden, a teacher for over 30 years, though it remains unclear exactly who Biden was addressing. (RELATED: ‘Hell Of A Legacy’: Biden Struggles To Form A Sentence While Promoting Chips Investment)

“We go back a long way,” Biden continued. “She was 12 and I was 30, but anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”

Biden went on to berate so-called “MAGA Republicans” who he claimed “control the Republican Party right now.”

Biden spoke about abortion and the non-existent “constitutional right to choose” in the next part of his speech.

The First Lady posted to Instagram in August 2020 saying Biden “called [her] out of the blue on a Saturday in 1975,” which became the start of their relationship.