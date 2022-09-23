Highway Left Covered In Cases Of Beer After Several Tractor-Trailers Crash

Piles of Coors Light were hurled across Interstate 75 during a tragic incident in Florida, Wednesday.

Florida Highway Patrol shared images of packages covering the roadways, along with the semi-trucks damaged in the incident. Reports suggest the scene erupted when one truck hit another while changing lanes, causing both vehicles to come to a stop, WFTV reported.

Two additional semi-trucks and a pick-up truck then stopped behind the vehicle in the outside lane, the outlet continued. From here, a fifth truck carrying the cases of Coors Light beer did not stop, plowing into the row of stopped vehicles, troopers told the outlet.

Florida Highway Patrol shared video of the crash on Twitter by Florida Highway Patrol. The destruction was rife, covering up significant portions of the interstate.

Update: Crews continue to work to clear vehicles and debris along I-75 at this hour. pic.twitter.com/oEuReTxASX — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) September 21, 2022

One of those trucks was carrying concrete, sending concrete and beers spilling out onto the road, WFTV noted. No one involved in the pile-up was significantly injured, with just one of the drivers reporting minor injuries, the outlet continued. (RELATED: Country Music Star Morgan Wallen Shotguns Beers On Stage With His ‘Favorite’ Rapper)

The tragedy comes as threats of an impending beer shortage sweeps the nation, making what has already been a stressful year even worse. Breweries dependent on raw carbon dioxide from Jackson Dome are having to seek out other sources of carbonation for their beers due to contamination at the site.