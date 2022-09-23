‘He Did Do Bad Things’: Elon Musk Makes Shocking Claim About His Father Errol Musk

Billionaire Elon Musk claimed Wednesday he and his brother Kimbal have provided their father, Errol, with financial support since the 1990s.

Musk made the statement in response to a video shared online by a former Clinton administration Labor Secretary Robert Reich where he claimed “self-made billionaires are a myth.” Musk told Reich he was “both an idiot and a liar,” noting “Reich is suicidally boring” in response to the video on Twitter.

Musk wrote, “Errol ran out of money in the 90’s. My brother & I financially supported him & his extended family in South Africa on condition that he not do bad things. Unfortunately, he did do bad things,” with a sad-face emoji in a later tweet.

The senior Musk has far from shied away from throwing shade at his firstborn son, Elon, claiming he eats badly during an interview in August. He’s also openly stated he favors his youngest son, Kimbal, a chef and restaurateur with an estimated net worth of $7o0 million. (RELATED: Elon Musk’s Child Receives Life-Changing News)

Though Elon Musk did not expand upon the “bad things” comment he made regarding his father, he previously stated Errol is “brilliant at engineering” but is “such a terrible human being” capable of conducting “carefully thought-out plan of evil,” in an interview with Rolling Stone in 2017.