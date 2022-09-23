Hillary Clinton Claims Trump Rallies Are Like Hitler Rallies: ‘Ranting And Raving’

Former First Lady Hillary Clinton compared rallies held by former President Donald Trump to rallies once held by Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler during an event at the Texas Tribune Festival Friday.

“I remember as a young student trying to figure out how did people get basically drawn in by Hitler? How did that happen? And I’d watch newsreels and I’d see this guy standing up there ranting and raving, and people shouting and raising their arms. I said, what’s happened to these people? Why did they believe that?” Clinton, who was defeated by Trump in 2016, asked. (RELATED: ‘Cycle Of Violence’: Steve Doocy, Geraldo Rivera Blast Biden’s Silence On Politically-Motivated Killing)

“You saw the rally in Ohio the other night, Trump is there ranting and raving for more than an hour and you have these rows of young men with their arms raised,” Clinton continued.

President Joe Biden and other Democrats have aggressively attacked Republicans since the Aug, 8 raid on Mar-a-Lago, which liberals celebrated, with Biden claiming Republicans embraced “semi-fascism” and labeling Trump’s supporters as a “threat to democracy.” Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio said it was important to “kill and confront” an “extremist” movement among Republicans during an appearance on MSNBC.

Clinton has previously criticized Trump’s supporters, most notably during her unsuccessful 2016 campaign.

“You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the ‘basket of deplorables’. Right? The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic — you name it. And unfortunately there are people like that. And he has lifted them up,” Clinton said in September 2016.

Some conservatives and media figures criticized Biden’s rhetoric in the wake of the hit-and-run death of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson in North Dakota. Authorities charged Shannon Brandt, 41, with vehicular homicide and released him on $50,000 bail.

“Biden learned his playbook from Hillary – divide, duck blame, and trash voters in the process,” Republican National Committee spokeswoman Emma Vaughn told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “These remarks are disgusting but unfortunately, not at all surprising.”

Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

