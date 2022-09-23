REPORT: KTLA News Anchor Mark Mester Fired After Slamming Bosses On-Air During Surprise Monologue

KTLA reportedly fired anchor Mark Mester after he went off-script for four minutes and criticized the station Saturday following cohost Lynette Romero’s sudden exit from the station.

Sources claim Janene Drafs, KTLA’s general manager, announced Mester was fired in a brief speech to staffers Thursday afternoon, during which she said “[Mester] is no longer at KTLA5,” according to the Los Angeles Times. Mester’s headshot has been removed from the KTLA website.

His reported firing comes after Romero, Mester’s long-time cohost and close friend, left the station suddenly, without having the opportunity to say farewell to viewers, the LA Times continued. Romero left to work at a different local station, sources alleged to the LA Times. KTLA’s apparent handling of Romero’s abrupt exit drew widespread criticism from viewers, including from Mester during a four-minute off-script monologue about the situation, as seen in a clip shared on YouTube.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Mester (@markmester)

During his monologue, Mester said the network’s handling of Romero’s departure “was rude, it was cruel, it was inappropriate, and we are so sorry,” to the viewers. “You did not deserve this, it was a mistake, and we hope you can find it in your hearts to forgive us,” he continued, as seen in the video clip on YouTube. (RELATED: Anchor Says She Suffered Stroke Symptoms During Live Local News Broadcast)

Mester posted to his social media ahead of the broadcast, letting his followers know he planned to share some words about his friend, Lynette. He also shared a video on his Instagram account Saturday of an airplane flying over the KTLA studio that read “we love you Lynette!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Mester (@markmester)

Both Mester and Romero seem to be fan favorites at KTLA, with Mester most recently turning his hand to “Mester’s Meals,” a cooking series that gained sponsorship from Mother’s Market & Kitchen in early August.

You can watch Mester’s full monologue below: