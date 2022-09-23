‘We Will Repeal 87,000 IRS Agents’: House GOP Leader Says GOP Will ‘Work For You’

Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, the House minority leader, declared Friday morning that a Republican-controlled House of Representatives would “repeal” the proposed increase of 87,000 Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agents.

“If they put their trust in us, this is exactly what we will do. Hold our feet to the fire. And on the very first day, we’re gonna repeal 87,000 IRS agents so they are not going after you,” McCarthy told Fox News host Lawrence Jones in Washington County, Pennsylvania, where he launched the Commitment to America. “We work for you, you don’t work for us.” (RELATED: ‘They Will Go After Small Business’: Fox Business Host Decries ‘Weaponized’ IRS)

McCarthy referred to provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden in August, that gave the IRS nearly $80 billion, which included the hiring of 87,000 new agents for tax enforcement.

WATCH:

“We are in Washington, not Washington, D.C. We’re in Washington County, Pennsylvania. Why? Because this plan is about all these people sitting around the table talking about the challenges that they have. Can they afford it? Can they fill up their tank of gas? How do they survive with now the Democrats causing inflation? They lost a whole month’s salary,” McCarthy told Jones.

The Consumer Price Index climbed by 8.3% year-over-year in August, following year-over-year increases of 8.5% in July, 9.1% in June and 8.6% in May.

“Are their communities safe again? You want a community that’s protected, where law enforcement is respected, where criminals are prosecuted. You want an education system that’s built on the future where kids come first and are taught to dream big.”

“So, what we wanted to do, a plan for new direction. We want to be upfront with American public. We want an election to have a contrast,” McCarthy said.

