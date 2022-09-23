Greyson Chance Spills The Tea About How ‘Manipulative’ Ellen Degeneres Reportedly Is

Singer Greyson Chance alleges that the person responsible for launching his career was “manipulative” and “controlling,” causing him a great deal of stress.

The 25-year-old musician, who got his start on “The Ellen Show,” spilled the tea about his experiences with host Ellen DeGeneres during an August interview with Rolling Stone. His stories revealed various moments of manipulation and poor conduct he alleges he faced during the span of his relationship with DeGeneres.

Chance says he was discovered, then “completely abandoned” by DeGeneres, after enduring several uncomfortable exchanges with the famous talk show host and comedian, according to Rolling Stone. “I’ve never met someone more manipulative, more self-centered, and more blatantly opportunistic than her,” Chance said in the interview.

Greyson Chance tells Rolling Stone that Ellen DeGeneres is the most “manipulative, self-centered, and opportunistic” person he’s met. Ellen signed him back in 2010 as a kid, during a time he says she was extremely controlling, and ‘disappeared’ once his music underperformed. pic.twitter.com/OH8eu8DG9V — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 22, 2022

Chance performed locally in his hometown in Oklahoma in 2010 before being suddenly discovered by Ellen DeGeneres, who invited him to perform on her show. “We just couldn’t believe what was happening,” Chance told Rolling Stone. “We were so unsure of what we were getting into, and the person that helped cure all of that skepticism and chaotic energy was Ellen.”

At first her support was clear and instilled confidence in the budding star, who said DeGeneres spoke to his mother, Lisa, and promised her a bright future.“I remember her pulling my mom aside and saying, ‘You’re never going to have to work again a day in your life,'” Chance added.

“I’m going to protect you. I’m going to be here for you. We’re going to do this together,” DeGeneres reportedly said to Chance, according to Rolling Stone.

Chance said DeGeneres gifted him $10,000 and a piano, and connected him with high-profile managers that had worked with big names such as Lady Gaga and Madonna, according to RollingStone. (RELATED: ‘Bigotry’: Obama Goes Off On Critics Of Cancel Culture, Identity Politics)

.@greysonchance opens up for the first time about how he’s “never met someone more manipulative, more self-centered, and more blatantly opportunistic” than Ellen DeGeneres. READ MORE: https://t.co/uGRbB2dOiH pic.twitter.com/toGgKI0nIt — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 22, 2022

Chance claims that as he began to tour, DeGeneres became “really invested” in his career, and began acting “domineering and way too controlling.” He also described her as a “hidden eye” that watched over his every move, according to the interview.

“My whole week, my whole month, my whole year could change [with] one text message from her,” Chance said. DeGeneres reportedly also became too involved in how he presented himself during shows. “If she had an opinion of any sort, the whole thing changed,” he said to Rolling Stone.

Lisa spoke out about exchanges between DeGeneres and her son that she found to be troubling. She said DeGeneres “would go through his clothes” and be “a little too controlling” about what he wore, according to Rolling Stone. “She would come in and look at a rack, yell at stylists, berate people in front of me and say, ‘This is what you’re wearing on the show,’” Chance alleges. “She was just degrading to people.”