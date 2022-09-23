EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Nehls Introduces Legislation That Increases Pension For Medal Of Honor Recipients To $100,000 Annually

Republican Texas Rep. Troy Nehls introduced legislation Friday that would give Medal of Honor recipients a huge raise.

The Daily Caller obtained a copy of the Medal of Honor Act, which would increase the special pension for recipients of the Congressional Medal of Honor to $8,333.33 a month, or $100,000 annually. Medal of Honor recipients currently receive a monthly pension of $1,489.73 per month in recognition of their service.

The Medal of Honor is the most prestigious military decoration awarded by the United States. According to the National Medal of Honor Museum, Congress has awarded the medal to 3,515 servicemembers since 1863, of whom 65 are still alive.

“The Medal of Honor is the highest military award that our nation can offer. The men and woman who have been awarded one have shown the very best of what America represents, courage, bravery and valor,” Nehls told the Caller before introducing the bill.

“If you can believe it, Medal of Honor Recipients only receive a pension of roughly $18,000 per year. Sadly, I have heard stories of Medal of Honor Recipients struggling financially, especially as they enter old age. We need to do better and I’m proud to introduce this legislation to ensure our country’s bravest are financially secure,” Nehls added.

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

“Support and passage of this bill will honor the brave men and women that signed the blank check of their initial enlistment. Increasing the Medal of Honor Pension will help ensure that Medal of Honor Recipients can always make ends meet, even during hard times,” Medal of Honor Recipient Staff Sgt. Clinton L. Romesha said in a statement to the Caller.

Republican Florida Rep. Michael Waltz, a former Green Beret, co-sponsored the legislation.