Mother Sells Her Six-Year-Old Daughter For Sex, Gets 23 Years In Prison

A woman was sentenced Wednesday to 23 years in prison for selling her daughter for housing, cash and sneakers, according to a Department of Justice (DOJ) press release.

Kylie Ruby Flores, 31, of Spokane, Washington, was convicted of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking with co-defendant Trevor Harder, who was charged with abusing her daughter. The daughter was able to describe the ways Harder abused her to law enforcement officers, revealing that she was sodomized and raped multiple times on camera, according to the plea agreements of Flores and Harder, the DOJ said. (RELATED: Facebook Is The Number One Platform For Sex Trafficking Recruitment, Report Finds)

The abuse began after Flores and Harder met on dating site Plenty of Fish, the DOJ reported. While the DOJ did not disclose the relationship between Flores and the child, a report from The Spokesman-Review confirmed that the six-year-old was Flores’s daughter.

“The facts of this case present some of the most egregious sexual abuse of a child one can imagine. Today’s sentence is important, but it is equally important to remember that Flores’s sentence will likely be much shorter than the lifelong impact on the child,” said Vanessa R. Waldref, United States Attorney for the Eastern District, in the release. “No sentence can return the child’s innocence, but our community is now safer and stronger. Most important, the child is now in a safe place.”

The case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 to address growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, the DOJ reported. Flores will be on federal supervision for the rest of her life.

