John Cena Breaks Guinness World Record For Most Wishes Granted Through Make-A-Wish Foundation

WWE superstar John Cena entered the Guinness Book of World Records for granting the most wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the record-tracking organization reported Tuesday.

Guinness reports that he is the most requested celeb for children to want to meet. No other personality has even amassed to 200 wishes.

Make-A-Wish is a nonprofit organization that grants critically ill sick children opportunities including visits from their favorite celebrities. Cena recently visited the 650th ill child who wished to meet him.

Cena often hangs out with the children and their families, and then afterwards treats them with front row tickets to a WWE show. He typically has conversations with the children, takes pictures with them, and overall acts as a friend to them. His presence alone impacts them.

In a SportsCenter interview in 2018, Cena said, “when you experience something like a reward of a Make-A-Wish, if you’re not moved, I don’t know if you have a beating heart.” He adds that the end product of seeing the joy that it brings to the families can give the sick child hope, to which he says “can sometimes move mountains.”

Since granting his first wish in the early 2000’s, Cena has gone on to become a 16-time WWE champion. He is tied with Ric Flair for the most championship reigns of all-time in professional wrestling.

Cena’s involvement with the foundation has been very impactful. His time spent with Make-A-Wish children exceeds any one wrestling move or championship that he has ever won. He does special work for the nonprofit and puts smiles on the faces of people that need it most, which is admirable. (RELATED: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign Wide Receiver Cole Beasley For Tom Brady)

Through the partnership of WWE and Make-A-Wish, Cena has done his part in making the world a better place.