MCMAHON: GOP’s New Plan Proves America First Policies Are Making A Huge Comeback. Here’s How

In 1994, it was called the Contract with America. Between 2016 and 2020, it was just known as America First. If you want to return to the policies that worked, there is a simple solution — the policies of the newly released “Commitment to America.” Simply put, it is the policies that put America First.

When people look at the current state of our country, most don’t like what they see. Inflation is the highest it has been in 40 years. The price of eggs, milk, and groceries has increased by double digits. Many people must decide whether to fill their gas tank or buy food. Some are cutting back on travel and entertainment. Many wonder if they will have to cut back on Christmas gifts for their children this year.

It wasn’t that way a few years ago before the pandemic. Back then, paychecks were going up. Inflation was in check. Poverty was coming down at record rates. The wage gap was closing. America was energy independent. Gas cost less than $2 a gallon. (RELATED: SHEFFIELD: It’s Time For America To Shake Off Inept Democrat Policies And A Newly Unveiled GOP Plan Does Just That)

Oh, how times have changed. If anyone asked that famous question, “are you better off today than you were four years ago,” the answer would have to be a resounding “NO!”

The answer can be “yes” again if we turn to leaders in Congress and in the states who put America First.

This week, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) unveiled “The Commitment to America” at a factory in Pittsburgh. Similar to what happened in 1994 with the famous “Contract with America,” this commitment outlines the policies that a new America First Congress will act upon as its top priority.

There should be no question in anyone’s mind that the policies in “Commitment to America” align with the policy goals of America First. I should know. The America First Policy Institute, featuring the top minds and leaders from former President Donald Trump’s administration, has been working to develop those policies for the last 18 months.

And just like AFPI’s America First Agenda, “The Commitment to America” provides proven solutions to the most pressing concerns of the American people.

First and foremost, the “Commitment to America” addresses the number one issue facing the American people — the economy. Its plan will reduce inflation. It will make our country energy independent again and lower the cost of gas. It will strengthen our supply chain by bringing manufacturing back to this country and putting American workers and businesses first. It will counter the genuine threat posed by Communist China.

Second, “The Commitment to America” will make our towns and communities safer. It will support and fund our police against the radical Left’s “Defund the Police” movement. It will stand against woke prosecutors who put violent criminals back onto our streets. It will secure the border, finish the wall, and stop the flow of fentanyl, drugs, and gangs into our country through the southern border. It also renews America’s commitment to our men and women in uniform and reaffirms our commitment to “peace through strength.”

Third, “The Commitment to America” upholds the ideals of our Founding Fathers that America is a country built on freedom. That includes the freedom of parents to know what’s being taught in their children’s schools. The freedom to ask whether American history is being taught correctly. And the freedom of every American to exercise their First Amendment right to free speech and not be censored by big tech leftist billionaires and their mainstream media liberal mouthpieces.

Finally, “The Commitment to America” will return our Nation to the time when the government was of the people, by the people, and for the people. Gone will be the days when people who question school boards are branded as threats. Gone will be the time when the government is weaponized against its own people. We will drain the swamp. We will strengthen the integrity of our elections, so it is easy to vote and hard to cheat. And we will strengthen Social Security and Medicare, so no one will question whether those programs will be there for them when they retire.

Don’t be fooled by the media. These aren’t radical or extremist policies. They are policies that more than 70% of the American people support. It is not Democrat or Republican. It is what works compared to today’s policies being pushed by the Left that clearly don’t.

The Commitment to America is an America First policy agenda. It fixes the problems caused by President Joe Biden and the Left by relying on the policies that have already been proven to work.

Linda McMahon is Chair of the Board of the America First Policy Institute and Chair of AFPI’s Center for the American Worker. She previously served in the Cabinet of President Donald J. Trump while Administrator of the Small Business Administration.

