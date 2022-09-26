Video Captures Mountain Lion Playing On Tree Swing

A trail camera captured footage of a mountain lion playing with a tree swing Sept. 6 near Black Hawk, a town about 40 miles outside of Denver, The News & Observer reported.

The footage, uploaded by Thaddeus Wells, shows the cougar grabbing the swing with his paw and swaying it back and forth, The News & Observer reported.

“When I saw this reaction to the swing I laughed and fell in love with her. Who wouldn’t?” Wells told McClatchy News.

“You can see her mind at work. She seems surprised to find that it moved at all and then surprised to see it swings so far as to hover over her. She really focuses her attention on it for some time. It’s edited to remove stuff like her tasting and biting the swing.”

The cougar had been eating a deer prior to playing with the swing, which is located near a spring that attracts animals that want water, according to The News & Observer.

Thaddeus told McClatchy News he set up the camera after a mountain lion killed a deer in his backyard. Several coyotes then killed that mountain lion. “That led me to put a camera on it to see what else was going to happen,” he told McClatchy News.