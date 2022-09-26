Another Dem Incumbent Is In Big Trouble: POLL

A new poll shows Democrat incumbent Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington losing ground to Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley.

The statewide survey of 1,091 likely voters conducted by the Trafalgar Group between Sept. 21 and 24 showed that 48.7% of voters would cast a ballot for Murray if the election was held today, while 46.5% would vote for Smiley. The poll had a margin of error of 2.9%, making the race a statistical tie.

A poll conducted by the same group between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1 showed Murray leading Smiley 49.2% to 46.3%, a slightly wider gap, though still within the survey’s 2.9% error margin. (RELATED: Can Dr. Oz Turn His Campaign Around?)

Between the two polls, Murray’s performance among voters decreased by 0.5% while support for Smiley crept up by 0.2%.

Voters in Washington rank the economy as one of their top issues for this election, according to a poll of registered voters conducted between Sept. 12 and 15.

FiveThirtyEight assesses that Democrats are currently slightly favored to win the Senate in November. The Senate is currently split 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris’ power to cast tie-breaking votes giving Democrats the edge.