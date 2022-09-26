Christian Bale Shares Why He Started Avoiding Chris Rock On The Set Of Their New Movie

Christian Bale revealed in an interview published Monday why he avoided Chris Rock on the set of their new movie “Amsterdam.”

Bale said in an interview with IndieWire that he struggled to get into character because the comedian was too funny. “Chris is so bloody funny that I found that I couldn’t act, because I was just becoming Christian laughing at Chris Rock,” Bale said in the interview.

“I remember his first day, I was excited to meet him, I’m a big fan of his standup,” Bale said about Rock in the interview. “Then he arrives, and he’s doing some things. … David [O. Russell] told him to tell me some stories that I didn’t know he was gonna tell me, which is the way David works often. And I was loving it.” (RELATED: Watch Christian Bale And Margot Robbie In The Awesome Trailer For ‘Amsterdam’)

Bale and Rock’s friendship ultimately interfered with Bale’s ability to play his character, Burt Berendsen. “So I had to go to him, I went ‘mate, I love talking to you, and we have mutual friends, but I can’t do it anymore. Because David didn’t ask me to make this film so he could just watch me giggle. He wants me to be Burt, and I’m forgetting how to be Burt.'” Bale added, according to the outlet.

David O. Russell brought together Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington to play the three lead roles, according to IMDb. Rock is part of the supporting cast which also includes Robert De Niro and Taylor Swift.

“Amsterdam” is set to hit theatres Oct. 7, according to IndieWire.