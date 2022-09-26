Kelly Ripa Ruthlessly Throws Shade At The Late Regis Philbin

Even though nobody asked, Kelly Ripa threw serious shade at her former co-host, the late Regis Philbin, during an interview about the release of her new book.

Ripa’s never-ending narcissism led her to an all-new low when she trashed a respected man that is no longer around to defend himself. Realizing she wouldn’t stand a chance at bullying him in person, Ripa’s selfishness shone brightly while she dissed the late co-host. Instead, she should have been grateful for the opportunity of a lifetime in which she worked alongside him on the very successful “Live with Regis and Kelly” show.

“I don’t want people to get nauseated reading the book,” Ripa said in a promotional video. Sadly, the nausea has already kicked in for anyone that has tuned in to her interview with People.

Kelly Ripa is getting real about the challenges she faced in her career as a woman, her marriage and more. Watch the full PEOPLE cover special, here: https://t.co/U7enPIbtcV pic.twitter.com/H5YIAqnFbS — People (@people) September 26, 2022

Instead of being grateful for her launch to fame, Ripa whined about how hard it was to work alongside the late Philbin and his crew. “The biggest misconception is that it all came easily,” Ripa told People. “People think I just showed up one day and was handed a job and I lived happily ever after and now everything’s perfect. But it never is that way.”

Ripa recalled her first moments on the job with Philbin, suggesting they got off on the wrong foot. “I understand that probably he didn’t want a cohost, but the network wanted me to be the cohost and I didn’t think I should pass up that opportunity,” Ripa said “I don’t think it was fair to him. But it was also not fair to me,” she said to People.

Ripa, who has a reputation for oversharing, then complained about not being able to bring in her own hair and makeup entourage when she started on the show, and continued to hate on Philbin’s reputation by suggesting he didn’t want to hang out with her off-air. “There were good and bad days,” Ripa said, according to People. “Off camera and outside of that building, it was a different thing,” Ripa added, noting that she and Philbin lacked off-air chemistry. (RELATED: Kelly Ripa Reveals She Blacked Out While Having Sex And Woke Up At A Hospital)

Kelly Ripa is this week’s PEOPLE cover star. The talk show host gets candid like never before: https://t.co/x8Rg8tcnB1 pic.twitter.com/3XTpWzTIku — People (@people) September 26, 2022

It seemed shocking that Ripa would think her audience cares to hear her whining about a job that launched her to superstardom and extreme wealth. “I don’t want to feel like I’m slamming anyone or that I’m being disrespectful. But I also want people to know it was not a cakewalk,” Ripa said, according to People.

Before joining Philbin, Ripa was best known for her acting roles in daytime soap operas. Her biggest claim to fame was in her role as the co-host of “Live!” with Philbin, then with Michael Strahan, and finally with Ryan Seacrest, according to the outlet.

Ripa went on to plug her new book “Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. Over 22 years at Live!” which will be released on Sept. 27, according to Indigo.