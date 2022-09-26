Watch Kim Kardashian Struggle To Walk At Her Fashion Collab With Dolce & Gabbana

Kim Kardashian will do just about anything for the sake of beauty, and this time, her outfit choice prevented her from being able to walk.

The reality TV star and business mogul debuted her collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week on Saturday, and when it was time to celebrate, she donned a sparkling Dolce & Gabbana gown that was so tight she could barely move, according to Page Six. Kardashian’s struggles were captured on video and posted to TikTok for the world to see by her friend Stephanie Shepherd.

Kardashian’s dress was an absolute stunner, but it was far from being a functional outfit. The video shows the star approaching some stairs without any ability whatsoever to make it up. She wobbled and bounced toward the stairs, then made a futile attempt to slink to one side as she put the opposite foot on the first step.

It was immediately evident that her adventure up the stairs would be a serious challenge.

The 41-year-old resorted to doing a little bunny hop, and managed to bounce her way up a little bit, but this outfit was severely restricting her ability to move. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Channels Her Inner Marilyn Monroe With An Iconic Met Gala Gown)

Shepherd hilariously set the video to “The Funny Song” by Cavendish Music, making Kardashian’s struggle even more hysterical.

Kardashian desperately reached out for help.

“Is there any elevator?” she asked, while navigating the steps.

Getting into the car was a whole other story. She needed help getting into her chauffeured SUV, and resorted to launching herself in, then scooting with her back tilted backwards. She then lay down in the most hopeless position, completely unable to sit down properly.

The outfit was undeniably stunning but Kardashian’s mobility suffered greatly in the name of fashion.