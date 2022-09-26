Nancy Pelosi Booed At Major Music Festival, Video Appears To Show

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was apparently booed by the crowd at the 10th annual Global Citizen Music Festival in New York City when she appeared there Saturday night.

Speaker Pelosi addressed the crowd, emphasizing the importance of combating climate change and reducing carbon emissions only to be met with boos from several attendees, the New York Post reported.

WATCH:

Rep. Nancy Pelosi received an audible smattering of boos when making a surprise speaking appearance at NYC’s Global Citizen Festival over the weekend. The House Speaker was present at the festival to discuss Democrats’ recent legislative actions on climate change. pic.twitter.com/TuoY5lt2Hu — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 26, 2022

The crowd at the Global Citizen music festival in New York, New York, booed while US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was on stage on Saturday. Credit: Megan Palin via Storyful pic.twitter.com/YDIDLlCDY7 — WNCT (@wnct9) September 26, 2022

After being introduced by actress Priyanka Chopra, Pelosi told the Central Park show-goers, “As speaker of the House, I am here to thank you for your dazzling advocacy, entrepreneurial thinking, and determination as global citizens,” according to the Post. While some audience-members loudly booed, there were some cheers as well. (RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Refuses To Say Whether Biden Should Run In 2024)

Speaker Pelosi went on to tout the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, vowing that the bill “will slash carbon pollution by 40% by 2030” and dedicate “an historic $370 billion to fight the climate crisis,” the outlet noted. (RELATED: UN Chief Calls For Energy Taxes In The Midst Of A Global Energy Crisis)

The Global Citizen Music Festival raises funds to fight extreme poverty around the world.

This year the organization claims to have generated $2.4 billion dollars including the revenue from ticket sales at the recent NYC event, according to a press release.

Music festivals hosted by Global Citizen are known for featuring top selling musicians. This year Metallica, Mariah Carey, Usher, Charlie Puth, The Jonas Brothers and many other famous acts took the stage, VIBE reported.