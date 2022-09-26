‘They Are Not Afraid’: Tucker Explains Why Italians Opted For Giorgia Meloni

Fox News host Tucker Carlson laid out reasons why Giorgia Meloni won Sunday’s election in Italy during his show Monday evening.

“You can’t tell people they are in charge of their own government — ‘It’s a democracy, we promise!’ — and ignore over decades their strongly held opinions on things that matter. That doesn’t work long-term. They will rebel, guaranteed,” Carlson said. “The best you can hope for is they do it peacefully. In Italy they seem to be doing that. This summer, a conservative populist called Giorgia Meloni started showing up with strong support in the polls.”

Carlson noted that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made comments that some Italian politicians took as a threat. Italian voters over the potential of Meloni winning the election. Meloni’s coalition won 45% of the vote in Sunday’s election, Reuters reported. (RELATED: Italy’s Presumptive Prime Minister Is Already Sending Liberals Into Fits Of Hysteria)

“My approach is that whatever democratic government is willing to work with us, we’re working together,” von der Leyen said Thursday, according to Reuters. “If things go in a difficult direction, I’ve spoken about Hungary and Poland, we have tools.”

“Oh, if things go in the wrong direction — in other words, if voters disobey, we have tools. Oh you do, do ya? Well, that sounds like a threat, of course, because it is a threat. It turns out that Italians are so desperate, they no longer care, they are not afraid. They are not afraid because neoliberalism, which that lady is espousing, has destroyed their country,” Carlson said. “Energy prices in some places in Italy are up 400% over last year. Why? A pointless war in Ukraine and self-destructive climate policy. It’s not an accident, and everyone knows it.”

Carlson said Meloni’s opposition to those policies led to her election victory Sunday. “Last night her party called Brothers of Italy won an overwhelming victory in Italy. They took both majorities in the houses of parliament. So by Italian standards, by American standards, this is a revolution.”

WATCH:

Carlson said liberals’ reaction to Meloni’s victory says a lot.

“It’s their hysteria and their total unwillingness to ask obvious questions that lets you in on the secret. Which is, they’re panicked because they know the current system is doomed. In fact, what happened last night in Italy is the best-case scenario for them because it was a peaceful transfer of power. That’s a good thing. That’s what you want. In a democracy people should be allowed to have some influence on the priorities of the government that claims to represent them, and when they speak in an election the people who have been repudiated have a moral obligation to pause, just for one second, and ask, ‘Why didn’t they like what I was offering them?’” Carlson said. “They have a right to an opinion. In fact, their opinion is at the center of our system, this democracy, but they never ask themselves that.” (RELATED: ‘Fight The War On MAGA Terrorism’: Watters, Hanson Blast Anti-Trump Rhetoric)

“They never take any blame whatsoever. They didn’t in 2016, when Trump got elected, they immediately blamed Putin or Macedonian bot farms. They never blamed themselves, and so they never learned a single thing from what happened. That’s exactly what’s happening not just on American television in Italy and also in the European Union,” Carlson continued. “The bureaucrats who drove Italians to speak a change peacefully at the ballot box are completely unwilling to learn from that vote. They’ll just keep ramming their unpopular garbage down the throats of a deeply ungrateful nation until there’s an actual rebellion. Let’s hope that doesn’t happen.”

