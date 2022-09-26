Police Release Video Of Their Car Being Hit By Train With Suspect Inside

A newly released police video from Colorado shows the horrifying moment a train pummeled into the officers’ car while a suspect was handcuffed in the backseat on Sept. 16.

The Fort Lupton Police Department released body camera and dashcam video Friday which showed the incident that occurred when suspect Yareni Rios-Gonzalez was left inside the patrol car. Rios-Gonzalez’ vehicle was stopped by police just across the railroad tracks, but the police stopped their vehicle right on the tracks, and put Rios-Gonzalez inside, according to CNN. The suspect was helpless when the train hit the car and was hospitalized with multiple injuries as a result of the incident, CNN reported.

Rios-Gonzalez was a suspect in a road rage case and was left on the tracks while police searched her truck for a weapon, according to CNN. Minutes after being cuffed and put into the police cruiser, the train could be heard blowing its horn before striking the vehicle. The car was pushed dozens of feet into a field, and the side of the vehicle was crumpled by the force of the impact, according to CNN.

The video footage captures audio from the police officers on-scene, as they frantically called for medical assistance.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigations reported that Rios-Gonzalez is expected to survive.

Rios-Gonzalez was reportedly aware of the train that was barreling toward her while she was trapped in the car, but her efforts to escape were futile.

“When she was in the back of the car, she was able to see the train coming,” Paul Wilkinson, an attorney for Rios-Gonzalez, told CNN. “She was frantically trying to escape, trying to open the doors, but she was handcuffed,” he said. Wilkinson reported that his client was screaming for help before the impact.

“I don’t know if they just couldn’t hear her or if they were too busy searching her car, but she saw it coming and prepared for the worst,” Wilkinson told the outlet. (RELATED: Video Captures Insane Aftermath Of Train Derailment)

“She’s obviously very upset,” he added, explaining to CNN that Rios-Gonzalez’ numerous injuries include nine broken ribs, a broken arm, broken teeth and injuries to her head.

The officer that parked the police car on the tracks has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, according to Platteville Police Chief Carl Dwyer. Rios-Gonzalez remains in hospital at this time.