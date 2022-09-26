‘National Security Nightmare’: GOP Rep Says Hunter Biden Had ‘Eric Swalwell Situation’

Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky called new revelations about Hunter Biden a “national security nightmare” during a Monday evening Fox News appearance.

“Have you ever wanted to see a spy movie? You don’t even have to go to the theaters. Go to Washington, D.C., where Chinese spies just bait and hook gullible people in power. Sometimes all it takes is a honey trap. We saw it with Eric Swalwell who got caught sleeping with Fang Fang, the spy who stole his heart,” Fox News host Jesse Watters said in introducing Comer, the ranking Republican on the House Oversight Committee. “Swalwell wasn’t the only person to have a Fang Fang in D.C. Turns out Hunter Biden may have dabbled with a Chinese spy, too. Her name is JiaQi Bao.”

Watters described reports from a whistleblower that Hunter Biden sought to sell natural gas to China in 2017, with Bao reportedly telling him where the Chinese wanted to purchase the gas from. (RELATED: Mark Zuckerberg Says Facebook Censored The Hunter Biden Laptop Story After The FBI Asked Them To Restrict Misinformation)

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado ripped Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California in 2021 over his reported relationship with Christine Fang, who allegedly was a spy for China and suddenly left the country in 2015.

WATCH:

“Nothing sounds good here. And we have confirmed a lot of what it looks like in the email with one whistleblower who is a former Hunter Biden associate,” Comer told Watters. “And Hunter was trying to negotiate a deal to sell the Chinese natural gas, but what we also learned from the whistleblower was that their ultimate goal, this Chinese company, was to buy an interest in the drillers so they could start getting their foot in the door to start taking over the infrastructure of the American energy industry. So, this is a national security concern.”

“Not only do we have proof that Hunter Biden was directly involved from it, the emails and text messages also show that Hunter was asking for office space and he needed extra keys for both Joe and Jill Biden,” Comer continued. “So this links the president to Hunter Biden’s shady business deal with China. This is just a national security nightmare and it kind of puts into perspective maybe why Joe Biden has made some terrible decisions that have been at the best interest of China at the expense of the American consumer.”

The White House and Swalwell did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“This is another potential Eric Swalwell situation, another national security nightmare that Hunter Biden is involved in,” Comer said.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.