American Airlines Passengers Treated To Weird, Mysterious Noises Over Plane’s Intercom

American Airlines passengers have been exposed to bizarre, unexplainable sounds while aboard their flights, and a film producer captured one such experience and shared it on social media.

Film producer Emerson Collins recorded this strange experience while on a flight from Los Angeles to Dallas on Sept. 6, but still couldn’t get to the bottom of what the sounds were, or where they were originating from, according to The Washington Post.

American Airlines passengers have reported ghoulish moans and ghostly breathing over the intercom systems on several flights in recent months. Film producer Emerson Collins captured the strange cacophony on his Sept. 6 flight from Los Angeles to Dallas. https://t.co/M3EuhjarAm pic.twitter.com/O4QnFzjBk9 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 27, 2022

The ghoulish noises are funny as hell, and in some moments, they resemble muffled, exaggerated breathing, possibly from a ghost. There’s simply no way to describe these weird noises, other than to say it could be sex sounds, or passengers may just be aboard a haunted plane. It’s also possible that the person recording these sounds just survived a very painful bowel movement.

The strange sounds seemed to baffle the flight crew, as well. “Ladies and gentlemen we realize there’s an extremely irritating sound coming over the public announcement,” the flight attendant said as she beamed through the very system that the odd noises were coming from. “The flight tech is trying to turn it off so please be patient with us, we know this is a very odd anomaly and none of us are enjoying it,” she added.

The noises didn’t stop. There were a variety of questionable noises that came in a range of different tones and pitches. The only thing they had in common was the fact that they were confusing the hell out of everyone. (RELATED: Can You Make Out What The ‘White Noise’ Movie Trailer Is About?)

Or were they?

This sounds like it could be trickery contrived by the pilot and flight staff. The source of the sounds remains a mystery, but if it’s a prank, it was well-played.