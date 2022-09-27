Billionaire Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Has Zero Idea How To Work A Cellphone Camera

Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, was caught Monday apparently lost and confused as to how to take a selfie on a cellphone camera.

Regardless of the fact that Jerry Jones is the owner of the richest sports franchise in the world, he still seems to be a by-product of his generation. Jones, 79, didn’t grow up in today’s technology-dominated world — considering the time in which he did grow up, it’s really not that surprising how he got lost trying to take a selfie.

Jerry Jones is so rich, he doesn’t even know how to take a selfie pic.twitter.com/pvVjg7XcT6 — Clem (@TheClemReport) September 27, 2022

The Cowboys owner resembled every befuddled parent or grandparent that struggles with using tech, but there’s no shame in being unsure how to use a cellphone when you’re a billionaire.

Besides, Jones is too busy figuring out who the starting quarterback will be for the Cowboys' next game to figure out how to take selfies.

Jones’ franchise quarterback, Dak Prescott, told ESPN’s Lisa Salters he may return to the football field early in October after having hand surgery earlier in September. It’s an interesting decision for Jones to make, since the Cowboys’ backup quarterback, Cooper Rush, led Dallas to yet another quality victory over the New York Giants in Prescott’s absence Sept. 26.

There’s no amount of money that can teach an older person how to be comfortable with modern technology, you just have to hope Jones got at least one good photo in with those Cowboys fans.