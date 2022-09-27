Editor Daily Rundown: Pro-Life Dad Offered To Work With Feds… They Allegedly Raided Him Instead

PRO-LIFE DAD OFFERED TO WORK WITH FEDS… THEY RAIDED HIM INSTEAD… Biden DOJ Trying To ‘Intimidate People of Faith,’ Says Lawyer For Pro-Life Activist Arrested By FBI



Peter Breen, the lawyer for pro-life activist Mark Houck, who was arrested by the FBI for allegedly shoving a Planned Parenthood worker outside a clinic in October 2021, condemned the Department of Justice (DOJ) in a statement Monday.

Breen argued the DOJ’s actions prove it exists “solely to intimidate people of faith and prolife Americans,” according to National Review.

A father of seven who volunteers as a sidewalk counselor outside abortion clinics in Philadelphia, Houck was indicted Friday by a grand jury. He faces up to 11 years in prison and fines of up to $350,000, and has been charged with two counts of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, which makes it a federal crime to interfere with someone’s ability to access an abortion clinic. Houck asserts he was defending his 12-year-old son from verbal harassment when the alleged incident occurred.

“Rather than accepting Mark Houck’s offer to appear voluntarily, the Biden Department of Justice chose to make an unnecessary show of potentially deadly force, sending twenty heavily armed federal agents to the Houck residence at dawn this past Friday,” Breen, said, according to National Review.

JOSH HAWLEY: I want to know from Merrick Garland directly why Biden’s DOJ is arresting Catholic protestors like terrorists – complete with SWAT-style tactics – while letting actual terrorist acts like firebombings go unpunished (LETTER)



LAST WEEK… CRISIS PREGNANCY CENTERS STILL WAITING ON ANYTHING… CATHOLIC NEWS AGENCY: Pregnancy clinic firebombed in ‘Jane’s Revenge’ attack sues police for surveillance footage



After the pro-life pregnancy center he runs outside Buffalo was firebombed and vandalized on June 7, James Harden gave investigators video-surveillance footage of the attack, along with what he described as a “mountain of other evidence.”

Now, frustrated that no arrests have been made in the case after more than three months, he wants the footage back.

“It’s Day 106. There have been no arrests. There have been over 50 attacks on pro-life pregnancy centers. And our patience is at an end,” Harden, president and CEO of CompassCare Pregnancy Services, told CNA on Wednesday.

Harden said that he has asked both the FBI and local police for access to the footage so he can make a copy of it, to no avail. The police showed him still images taken from the video, he said, but would not give him access to the footage itself.

So on Tuesday CompassCare filed a lawsuit asking a judge to order the police department to provide CompassCare with a copy of the footage.

“Time is of the essence to commence a civil litigation because the longer time goes by the more likely it will be that those responsible for the firebombing will spoliate other evidence,” reads the complaint, which was filed in state Supreme Court in Buffalo.



The legal action is the latest manifestation of mounting frustration about what some see as a lackluster response by the FBI and other law-enforcement agencies to the wave of violent attacks on pro-life groups and Catholic churches across the U.S. since an early draft of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked on May 2.

AT LEAST ONE NYT COLUMNIST THINKS THE FBI HAS GONE TOO FAR… ‘It Should Force Heads To Roll’: NYT Columnist Blasts The FBI Over Matt Gaetz Investigation



A New York Times columnist attributed the FBI investigation into Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz to “political bias” in a Monday column.

Columnist Bret Stephens wrote that the FBI is losing public trust due to what he described as its increasingly partisan activities, including the Russian collusion probe and the handling of former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s emails. He also wrote that the investigation into Gaetz, which seeks to determine whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl, is a “disgrace of the ages.”

“The investigation of Matt Gaetz, Republican of Florida, which looks like it’s about to fall apart, is an FBI disgrace of the ages. It should force heads to roll,” Stephens wrote. “And Congress needs to appoint a Church-style committee or commission to reform the bureau. After … James Comey’s disastrous interventions with Hillary Clinton’s emails, and the bureau misrepresenting the facts to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court as part of its investigation of Trump and Russia, something dramatic has to change to save the F.B.I. from continuing to lose public trust.”

MSNBC HOST WRITES FOREWORD TO YET-TO-BE-RELEASED J6 REPORT… ARI MELBER: New: You can now order the Harper Collins edition of the forthcoming January 6 Committee Report, with my new foreword on the coup conspiracy



BYRON YORK: January 6 committee hired former ABC News exec to be showrunner. Now MSNBC anchor will write foreword to report.



DEMOCRAT ‘VOTED’ FOR ‘INFLATION REDUCTION ACT’ WHILE VACATIONING IN EUROPE… LIED ABOUT ‘ONGOING PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY’… BREITBART: Democrat Rep. Cindy Axne Admits to Lying to House Clerk to Proxy Vote (VIDEO)



Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA) admitted to vacationing while proxy voting last month on “historic” legislation, despite telling the Clerk of the House that her absence was due to the “ongoing public health emergency.”

In a Sunday news segment on Iowa’s WHO-DM, Axne confirmed the reports showing she was on a “planned” vacation with her family when she claimed to be “unable to physically attend proceedings in the House Chamber due to the ongoing public health emergency” in a signed letter sent to the Clerk of the House on August 12, showing that the congresswoman was lying.

INSANE IN MAINE… Maine Gov. Janet Mills Won’t Remove Taxpayer-Funded Video Calling ‘MAGA’ A Form Of ‘Covert Racism And White Supremacy’

Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills refused to remove a taxpayer-funded video that dubbed the campaign phrase “MAGA” a form of “covert racism” from the state’s Education Department resources, according to a report.

The Maine Department of Education offers a program titled, “Maine Online Opportunities for Sustained Education” (MOOSE) that included a module on “inclusivity” for Maine educators. The module stated that “MAGA,” the campaign phrase popularized by former President Donald Trump, is an example of “covert racism and white supremacy.”

Other examples of alleged “covert” racist ideas included, “education funding from property taxes,” “Columbus day,” “anti-immigration policies,” “not challenging racist jokes,” “All Lives Matter,” “racist Halloween costumes,” “assuming good intentions are enough,” and more.

The module contrasted “covert racism” with “overt racism and white supremacy” such as lynching, wearing blackface, and using racial slurs.

AIR FORCE ACADEMY PREPARES CADETS FOR WAR AGAINST THEIR OWN BODIES… Air Force Promotes Seminar On ‘Transgender Visibility’



A seminar on transgender visibility was held at the United States Air Force Academy on Thursday, according to a new report by the Washington Free Beacon.

The report, depicting an invitation emailed to all cadets at the academy, reveals that attendees spent an hour discussing “Transgender Visibility” in the Air Force. Two presentations were held as part of the event by Karin DeAngelis and Joseph Cumin, members of the academy’s faculty.

DeAngelis is a professor of behavioral sciences at the academy whose work has focused on sexuality, sexual assault in the military and the role of Hispanic service members, according to her faculty profile webpage. Currin is a licensed psychologist whose research focuses on “sexuality, sexual health, and barriers to treatment for individuals who identify as LGBT,” per his faculty profile.

Currin’s profile also states that he is working on “the use of technology in sexual partner seeking, and how people explore their sexuality.” The exact material of the presentation he delivered, however, is unclear.

TEMPER TRAN-TRUM… Virginia Students Plan Walkout Over Gov. Youngkin’s Transgender Guidance



Virginia students are set to stage nearly 100 walkouts on Tuesday over Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s updated transgender guidance, according to social media posts from a student-run LGBT advocacy group.

Activist high schoolers across Virginia plan to protest in response to Youngkin’s revised model policy. An activist group claimed that Youngkin’s new guidance on dealing with transgender students is “attacking LGBTQIA+ students across Virginia,” according to a Blue Virginia press release.

A document promoting the walkouts claims that the updated guidance “prevents students from having their real name and pronouns recognized” and “requires schools to forcibly out transgender and gender expansive students.”

The Blue Virginia press release included a quote from an alleged anonymous “Virginia Queer student.”

“As a closeted student, my friends and I are terrified that we won’t be able to come home if these proposed guidelines go through,” the statement reads. “We just want to be ourselves at school, without worrying about whether we’ll be subject to abuse or harassment.”



RESEARCH: NEOLIBERALS MOST LIKELY TO THINK KAMALA HARRIS’ UTTERANCES ARE PROFOUND… Neoliberals Are Most Likely Group To Fall For ‘Pseudo-Profound Bullsh*t’ From Politicians, Study Finds



Individuals’ whose views more closely align with neoliberalism are the most likely to buy into vapid political slogans and meaningless jargon, according to a recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Amsterdam.

The study, titled “Political Bullshit Receptivity and its Correlates: A Cross-Country Validation of the Concept,” categorizes various forms of political messaging including “political bullshit statements,” “slogans,” and “bullshit programs,” and measured the correlation between a person’s approval of the messaging and their ideology. The researchers measured social ideology, economic ideology, support for neoliberalism and support for populism.

Data was drawn from the United States, Serbia and the Netherlands. Neoliberals were the only group to consistently correlate with all three of the political bullshit statements, bullshit programs and slogans. Across the three countries, and three categories of “bullshit” each, neoliberalism was a predictor in eight of the nine scenarios, the researchers found.



Participants were presented with various slogans, statements and programs and asked to rate them on a scale of least persuasive or convincing to most persuasive or convincing. Some of the tested statements include “Today, science tells us that the essence of nature is joy,” “Our driving force is faith in progress” and “We should bring back meaning to politics.”



‘THE IDEA THAT NOW THERE IS A RISK OF FASCISM IN ITALY IS ABSOLUTELY FAKE NEWS’ … ‘Absolutely Fake News’: Even Liberal Former PM Dismisses ‘Fascism’ Brewing in Italy Claims (VIDEO)



Former liberal Prime Minister of Italy Matteo Renzi has dismissed alarmist claims in the global media that incoming Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is a “danger to democracy”, telling CNN “the idea that now there is a risk of fascism in Italy is absolutely fake news.”

“Personally, I was against Giorgia Meloni. I’m not her best friend. We grew up together in politics, but we are, and will be, rivals, always,” said Renzi, who served as Prime Minister of Italy for nearly three years until December 2016, and is the leader of the liberal “Italia Viva” party.

“At the same time, I think [Meloni] is not a danger [to] Italian democracy,” Renzi continued. “She is my rival, and we will continue to fight each other, but the idea that now there is a risk of fascism in Italy is absolutely fake news.”

GOOD NEWS, EARTH. WE HIT A ROCK… CNN: NASA’s DART spacecraft successfully collides with asteroid



A NASA spacecraft has successfully slammed into an asteroid called Dimorphos.

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test mission, or DART, spacecraft has been traveling to reach its asteroid target since launching in November 2021. On Monday, it hit its target going about 13,421 miles per hour.

The spacecraft was about 100 times smaller than Dimorphos, so it didn’t obliterate the asteroid. Instead, DART hopes the collision changed the asteroid’s speed and path in space. The mission team has compared this collision to a golf cart crashing into one of the Great Pyramids – enough energy to leave an impact crater.

RAE PAOLETTA, PLANETARY SOCIETY: Three cheers for NASA’s asteroid smasher



If all went as planned, DART will have nudged Dimorphos a bit closer to its parent asteroid, changing the time it takes to orbit around Didymos from from 11.9 to 11.8 hours — a small but significant change. […]

It’s true we can’t manipulate the path of every near-Earth object, but we can identify and track their orbits in greater detail than ever before. Plus, investing in planetary defense missions such as DART brings us closer to preventing what has always seemed unpreventable.

“Planetary defense” might sound like something out of a space thriller, like Michael Bay’s bombastic 1998 film, “Armageddon.” But it is not science fiction. In fact, my organization, the Planetary Society, has made defending the planet one of the core tenets of our mission. We strive to educate the public about missions such as DART, appeal to Congress for planetary defense funding and provide grants to amateur astronomers working to understand near-Earth objects.

NOBODY’S WATCHING CHRIS WALLACE … RADAR: Total Bomb! Chris Wallace’s CNN Show Premiere Tanks, Pulls Only 44k Viewers In Key Demo



Chris Wallace’s much-hyped return to television with the debut of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace scored a paltry 44,000 viewers in the all-important ratings category, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The legendary broadcaster’s new show on CNN premiered on Sunday and was only able to deliver 401,000 viewers in the 7 PM/ET hour.

Wallace pulled in only 43,800 in the 25-54 age demo. To make matters worse, the program was down double digits across every category versus the 2022 average, according to early date from Nielsen Media Research.



RACHEL DOLEZAL IS BACK… AND — OH, NO — NAKED… HOT97: RACHEL DOLEZAL TRENDS AFTER ONLYFANS LEAK; SOCIAL MEDIA REACTS



Now we can add OnlyFans model to the 44-year-old’s resume. Twitter found her profile, and social media has been in outrage ever since with comments affirming and in disgust.

Dolezal has been a member on the subscription based website since August of 2021 where she is asking people to subscribe for $9.99 a month for content spanning in beauty tips, art, fitness, and showing off her nude body.