Listen To The New Italian PM For Two Minutes, And You’ll See Exactly Why They’re All Freaking Out

Footage of Italy’s soon-to-be first female prime minister Giorgia Meloni went viral on social media Monday, and it’s clear from listening to her that she’s preaching against the far-left status quo.

“Why is the family an enemy? Why is the family so frightening?” Meloni asked in the now-viral video shared across almost all social media platforms. “There is a single answer to all these questions: because it defines us, because it is our identity, because everything that defines us is now an enemy for those who would like us to no longer have an identity and to simply be perfect consumer slaves.”

Meloni continued to note that these elites attack national, religious, gender, and family identity as a means of cultivating the human race into “the perfect slave” society “at the mercy of financial speculators.” Her stance is quite the opposite, returning the value of individual human beings as parts of families, communities and nations, and not as a conglomerate of numbers manipulated to support macro-consumerism that places wealth in the hands of a few.

Liberals in Italy and Europe are largely unhappy with Meloni’s right-wing political views, with many claiming she’s a fascist for opposing adoption by same-sex couples and being largely pro-life while not having any plans to cut access to abortion. She has also promised to defend Italy’s borders against a flood of illegal immigration that has overwhelmed Southern Italy.

However, her stance on globalism and macro-globalization taking “real power away from the people to supranational entities headed by supposedly enlightened elites,” is making her a fan-favorite far beyond her voter base, all the way to here in the U.S.

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson appeared to be a fan of her work. During his Monday evening monologue, Carlson detailed how Meloni’s election represents a return of democracy to the people. (RELATED: From Protests To Assassinations, International Chaos Reaches Fever Pitch)

“You can’t tell people they are in charge of their own government — ‘It’s a democracy, we promise!’ — and ignore over decades their strongly held opinions on things that matter. That doesn’t work long-term. They will rebel, guaranteed,” he told his audience. “The best you can hope for is they do it peacefully. In Italy they seem to be doing that.”