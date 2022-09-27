‘I Just Don’t See It Happening’: Joe Concha Pours Cold Water On Predictions Of Dem Comeback

Fox News contributor Joe Concha said Tuesday that predictions of a Democratic comeback in the midterm elections were unlikely, given President Joe Biden’s disapproval numbers on multiple issues.

“What is the president’s disapproval on the issues we just talked about? Inflation is near 70%, economy overall 60s, border, 70% or higher, crime, 60s. When you have numbers like that, how can you possibly win in November?” Concha, who is also a columnist for the Hill, said about Biden’s disapproval numbers in an ABC/Washington Post poll released Sunday. “I get abortion is a big issue, but that’s four versus one and I just don’t see it happening.” (RELATED: ‘People Are Feeling That’: Chris Christie Reveals Why New Poll Is ‘Bad News’ For Dems)

Multiple media outlets reported that Biden’s approval rating bounced back over the summer, but Fox News host Martha MacCallum noted that the methodology of the polls might lead to inaccurate predictions.

WATCH:

“There’s a lot of likely voter polls, a lot of registered voter polls, that are still out there. So when you look at the polls at home, look at the small print,” MacCallum said. “See if the poll you’re looking at is of likely voters or just registered voters. Because at this point in the game, if it’s registered voters, it’s probably not that accurate.”

The ABC/Washington Post poll released Sunday used 1,006 adults, 908 of whom were registered voters and had a 3.5% margin of error. According to the poll, Biden had a 39% approval rating, but 57% of respondents disapproved of his handling of the economy.

“The media can focus as much as they want on Donald Trump and the January 6th committee and the mar-a-largo raid, but when people read, they’re not reading the newspaper so much, they’re reading their 401(k)s, which I was just complaining about to Charles Payne a moment ago. They’re seeing their paychecks and wages not going up. They’re seeing bank accounts, they’re not saving as much as they used to and they don’t feel as safe,” Concha said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.