Journalist Will Saletan Claims CitiBank Is Locking Some Customers Out Of Accounts Forever

Devan Bugbee Contributor
Bulwark writer Will Saletan accused CitiBank of permanently locking some customers out of their bank accounts, even if they show up in person with an ID.

“Several weeks ago, I learned that [Citibank] locks some customers out of their accounts and refuses to release their money even if they show up with ID,” Saletan tweeted Monday. “This week, [Citi] sent an email explicitly affirming its right to do this ‘without cause.'”

“Your money is not safe at [Citi],” he added in the tweet.

Citi also “reserves the right to close an account at any time and for any reason, with or without cause,” the bank stated in an email response to Saletan after he reached out, according to the journalist’s Twitter thread. (RELATED: Citigroup Announces A Woman To Be Its Next CEO)

Saletan further accused Citi of bilking customers through apparently dishonest word choice. While the account closure procedure takes 30 to 60 days, those numbers apparently do not include the days the account is frozen prior to closure, Saletan alleged, citing Citi’s email response.

Citi will only return funds they “deem” as “belonging” to the customer, Saletan alleged in a subsequent tweet. “[Citi] reserves the right *never* to return the money,” according to Saletan.