Tom Hanks Says He’s Only Made 4 ‘Pretty Good’ Movies In His Career

Tom Hanks, a two-time Oscar winner with well over 80 movies under his belt, only deems four of those movies to be “pretty good,” according to People Magazine.

The actor discussed his views on the process of creating movies in an interview with People Magazine. Hanks has starred in a wide variety of movies throughout his decades-long Hollywood career, yet he told People that he still finds the creation of movies to be fascinating and like a “miracle.”

Despite this, Hanks stated that he feels only four of his movies were “pretty good.” He further described the movie making process as “hard work” with highs and lows, according to People.

“I’ve made a ton of movies (and four of them are pretty good, I think) and I’m still amazed at how films come together. From a flicker of an idea to the flickering image onscreen, the whole process is a miracle,” Hanks told People.

Hanks has starred in many critically-acclaimed movies, including “Forrest Gump,” “Cast Away,” “Saving Private Ryan,” and the “Toy Story” franchise, according to IMDb.

In the interview, the actor also announced his upcoming novel, “The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece,” set to be released May 9, 2023, according to People. The book is described as a fictional story about making a superhero movie and the comic books that inspired it, according to Indiewire. (RELATED: ‘I Don’t Understand’: Tom Hanks Speaks Out On Disney And Tim Allen)

The novel will cover several decades, starting from the post-World War II era in 1947, all the way until the present day, according to People.

Hanks’ upcoming novel will be published with Penguin Random House, according to Entertainment Weekly.