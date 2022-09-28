Biden’s Approval Is A’ Slidin

It was a bad week for Sloppy Joe Biden and Democrats. If I were dealt the poker hand of Biden, Harris, AOC, Schumer, and Pelosi, I would fold.

After a brief 5-point spike in an already-dismal approval rating (up to 42% from a low of 37% in July/August), Biden’s numbers fell back again this week.

His numbers bumped up when he released our strategic oil reserve to improve his Party’s chances in the mid-term elections. Then it hit people. They thought about it and said, “wait a minute” — you sell virtually all our oil reserves to us, at a higher price, to hide your bad energy policies and help your election chances? It like someone stealing your watch, and magnanimously telling you what time it is.

Selling off the nation’s oil reserve for political purposes as looming conflict with Russia in Ukraine and with China in Taiwan puts our nation at risk. If we invade those countries with our electric climate-sensitive tanks, I do not think we can rely on their EV charging stations to help our advance.

Then reality set in. The stock market got crushed back into Bear Market territory. Interest rates and inflation stayed high, and Biden is facing a government shutdown over his egregious “green” budget. We are very close as a nation to asking Ukraine for money the Taliban in Afghanistan to pay us for our weapons we left them. Do not expect the Taliban to pay us. They point to the 2000 George Bush Doctrine of “Finders Keepers.”

To make matters worse, Biden was allowed to talk. Never a good idea. His handlers arranged a softball interview with Scott Pelley of the DNC sister organization and affiliate CBS. Biden declared the borders closed, and Covid over — which came as a surprise to anyone paying attention. The way the leftist media hovers over Biden and treats him with kid-gloves in a made-for-TV interview, is like parents trying to help their 5-year-old play the board game Scrabble for the first time.

Biden was also allowed to speak to another friendly crowd, the National Education Association, our nation’s biggest teacher’s union sponsored by the DNC of course. He met in secret with senior union officials and some teachers afterwards. He and his team felt it was a success. Any time spent conferring with union teachers alone for so long that ends with not being scheduled for a gender reassignment operation should be considered a big win.

Biden has since been given versions of his “red death speech.” This is where he calls the other side divisive and MAGA Republicans (48% of the country), especially Trump, fascist Nazis. So, for the record and to recap, Trump is a Hitler-like leader, who overseas MAGA Nazis — another historic first, a Nazi leader who has three Jewish grandkids, a Jewish son-in-law Jared Kushner, and an antisemite leader who moved the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem. It is amazing what Democrats to do with facts to bend them to their narrative.

Also weighing on his credibility is immigration following Gov. Ron DeSantis’ move to put a mirror in the Democrats’ face by sending just 50 “immigrants” to Martha’s Vineyard. Poignant and provocative, it made even the feeble-minded think about illegal immigration. It highlighted the left’s hypocrisy on the issue. The only thing liberal northeastern Democrat operatives got off that island quicker than those 50 Hispanics, was the body of Ted Kennedy’s secretary.

Then there is the weaponization of the FBI to be Biden’s Secret Police. Dawn raids with 30 armed agents at 80 year old men’s homes. An anti-abortion activist in swing state of Pennsylvania raided this week by 25 heavily armed agents. And of course, the Mar-a-Lago raid, urgently retrieving documents for the all-important National Archives. When the FBI was finally forced to release the affidavit, it was so blacked out, it could have been Nancy Pelosi’s husband.

The Democrat Deep State has arrested all these opponents, put Trump’s personal attorney away, tapped the phone of a Fox News reporter, plus took the My Pillow dude’s cell phone. I hope they do not start arresting satirists who take them on. Hang on a second, there are bunch of guys with guns in my backyard — and someone is banging on my front door.

A libertarian op-ed humorist and award-winning author, Ron appears on CNN and Fox. He can be contacted at Ron@RonaldHart.com or @RonaldHart on Twitter.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller.