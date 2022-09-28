20 Missing After Cuban Migrant Boat Sinks Off Florida Coast Amid Hurricane Ian

A boat carrying Cuban migrants sank off the Florida coast amid Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, the U.S. Border Patrol reported.

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three migrants, who were sent to a hospital with dehydration and exhaustion symptoms, from the water but 20 remain missing, according to Reuters. A Coast Guard search and rescue operation for the 20 missing migrants remains ongoing, according to CBS News.

Miami Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar wrote on Twitter that four migrants managed to swim to shore on Stock Island.

#BREAKING: U.S. Border Patrol agents along with support from @mcsonews responded to a migrant landing in Stock Island #Florida. 4 Cuban migrants swam to shore after their vessel sank due to inclement weather. @USCGSoutheast initiated a #SAR operation to search for 23 individuals. pic.twitter.com/yUurGfSOSe — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) September 28, 2022

Hurricane Ian devastated Cuba and two deaths have so far been reported in the western Pinar del Rio province, according to Reuters. (RELATED: Security Forces Blockade Dissidents At Home As Cubans Protest For More Freedoms)

11 million Cubans were left without power as a result of the storm on Tuesday, in areas where blackouts and scarcities of essential goods including food, fuel, and medicine are commonplace, the outlet reported.

#Breaking @USCG crews rescued 3 people in the water about 2 miles south of Boca Chica. They were brought to the local hospital for symptoms of exhaustion and dehydration. Air crews are still searching. #SAR #DontTakeToTheSea — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) September 28, 2022

The storm made landfall in Florida early Wednesday with winds just below a Category 5 designation, heavily impacting the Gulf Coast of the state and forcing oil companies to halt offshore production.