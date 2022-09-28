US

20 Missing After Cuban Migrant Boat Sinks Off Florida Coast Amid Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian Slams Into West Coast Of Florida

Brent Foster Contributor
A boat carrying Cuban migrants sank off the Florida coast amid Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, the U.S. Border Patrol reported.

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three migrants, who were sent to a hospital with dehydration and exhaustion symptoms, from the water but 20 remain missing, according to Reuters. A Coast Guard search and rescue operation for the 20 missing migrants remains ongoing, according to CBS News.

Miami Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar wrote on Twitter that four migrants managed to swim to shore on Stock Island.

Hurricane Ian devastated Cuba and two deaths have so far been reported in the western Pinar del Rio province, according to Reuters. (RELATED: Security Forces Blockade Dissidents At Home As Cubans Protest For More Freedoms)

11 million Cubans were left without power as a result of the storm on Tuesday, in areas where blackouts and scarcities of essential goods including food, fuel, and medicine are commonplace, the outlet reported.

The storm made landfall in Florida early Wednesday with winds just below a Category 5 designation, heavily impacting the Gulf Coast of the state and forcing oil companies to halt offshore production.