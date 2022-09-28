Editor Daily Rundown: Ian Slams Florida

IAN SLAMS FLORIDA… WEATHER CHANNEL: Hurricane Ian Rapidly Strengthens Into Category 4 Before Catastrophic Florida Landfall Today



Hurricane Ian has rapidly strengthened into a strong Category 4 as it draws closer to landfall later today between Sarasota and Fort Myers, with catastrophic storm surge, wind damage and flooding rainfall.

Ian is a Category 4 hurricane packing maximum sustained winds of 155 mph as of 7:00 a.m. EDT Wednesday morning.

Bands of heavy rain containing strong wind gusts are lashing parts of the Florida Peninsula and the Florida Keys right now. Winds have recently gusted up to 55 mph on Sanibel Island, and a buoy near Ian’s eye clocked a gust up to 94 mph.

WHITE HOUSE FINALLY PUTS BIDEN ON THE PHONE WITH DESANTIS… KARINGE: President Biden spoke this evening with Governor DeSantis of Florida to discuss the steps the Federal government is taking to help Florida prepare for Hurricane Ian. The President and the Governor committed to continued close coordination.



EARLIER… “I’m happy to brief the President if he’s interested in hearing what we’re doing in Florida… You’ve got people’s lives at stake…no time for pettiness, we’ve gotta work together to make sure we’re doing the best job for them. So my phone line is open.” @RonDeSantisFL on Biden (VIDEO)



DON LEMON BEGS SCIENTIST TO BLAME CLIMATE CHANGE… ALEX PFEIFFER: This is amazing. Don Lemon tries to blame Hurricane Ian on climate change. NOAA’s hurricane director shuts him down. (VIDEO)



DEMS POSTPONE J6 HEARING BECAUSE THEY’RE AFRAID STORM WILL CROWD OUT CABLE NEWS COVERAGE… LISA DESJARDINS, PBS NEWSHOUR: Confirmed from mult. sources involved: The J6 Committee had multiple concerns w/ *Hurricane Ian* and timing tomorrow. One was Rep. Murphy and her district. The second was that cable news would be more focused on hurricane coverage through the day.



MARKETS CONTINUE TO GET WALLOPED… CNBC: Stock futures fall after S&P 500 hits new low for the year; 10-year Treasury yield briefly tops 4%



Stock futures fell Wednesday as traders struggle to find their footing after the S&P 500 notched a fresh bear market low in the previous session.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 57 points, or about 0.2%. S&P 500 futures shed 0.4%, and Nasdaq 100 futures slid about 0.9%.

Shares of Apple were down nearly 4% in premarket trading after a Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter, said the tech company is ditching plans to increase new iPhone production after demand fell short of expectations.



PANICKED BRITISH CENTRAL BANK PRINTS MONEY TO STAVE OFF COLLAPSE… NYT: To Calm Markets, Bank of England Will Buy Bonds on ‘Whatever Scale Is Necessary’



The Bank of England said on Wednesday that it would temporarily buy British government bonds, a major intervention in financial markets after the new government’s fiscal plans sent borrowing costs soaring higher over the past few days. […]

The British government’s plans to bolster economic growth by cutting taxes, especially for high earners, while spending heavily to protect households from rising energy costs has been resoundingly rejected by markets and economists, in part because of the large amount of borrowing it will require at a time of rising interest rates and high inflation. The International Monetary Fund unexpectedly made a statement about the British economy on Tuesday, urging the government to “re-evaluate” its plans.

The sell-off in British assets since Friday, when the government’s plan was announced, has particularly affected bonds with long maturities, the Bank of England said. “Were dysfunction in this market to continue or worsen, there would be a material risk to U.K. financial stability,” it said in a statement. This would lead to a reduction of the flow of credit to businesses and households, it added.

“The purpose of these purchases will be to restore orderly market conditions,” the central bank added in its statement, which had an immediate effect on markets. “The purchases will be carried out on whatever scale is necessary to effect this outcome.”

WHITE HOUSE TO YEET YELLEN? … AXIOS: Scoop: White House mulling potential Yellen departure after midterms



White House officials are quietly preparing for the potential departure of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen after the midterms, the first and most consequential exit in what could be a broad reorganization of President Biden’s economic team, according to people familiar with the matter. […]

While her potential departure would give Biden an opportunity to respond to public concern over his handling of the economy, it would also create an immediate political headache: finding a successor who can be confirmed by the Senate.



LOOKS LIKE SOMEBODY MAY ACTUALLY HAVE STANDING TO SUE BIDEN OVER THE STUDENT LOAN BRIBES… ILYA SOMIN: The First Significant Lawsuit Challenging Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan



[Frank] Garrison has a novel strategy for getting around the problem of standing, which many experts see as the biggest potential obstacle to a successful legal challenge to the loan forgiveness program. As I explained in an earlier post on this issue, current Supreme Court precedent requires plaintiffs in federal cases to prove “standing,” which includes demonstrating that they have suffered or are likely to suffer an “injury” because of the law or policy they are challenging. Importantly, that injury cannot be based merely on the plaintiff’s status as a taxpayer who will have to bear the fiscal costs of the new government program. The Washington Post has a helpful description of how Garrison can fulfill this requirement:

The argument [made by PLF] is in line with other objections to Biden’s plan, but the foundation may have the one thing legal experts said was needed to make a legitimate case: a client with the standing to sue.

Garrison said he has been working toward having his federal student loans canceled through a program that erases the debt of public servants after 10 years of payments and service. Participants in that Public Service Loan Forgiveness program do not have to pay federal or state taxes. However, Biden’s plan could result in borrowers in several states, including Indiana [where Garrison lives], being required to pay local tax bills.

The plan would cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers who earn less than $125,000 per year, or less than $250,000 for married couples. Those who received Pell Grants, federal aid for lower-income students, could see up to $20,000 in forgiveness.

Since Biden’s plan would take effect before Garrison’s debt is forgiven through the public service program, Garrison said he expects to pay more than $1,000 in state income taxes for the $20,000 of forgiven debt.

In sum, Garrison qualifies for standing because he (and at least some other participants in the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program) actually stand to lose money as a result of the administration’s plan. And that loss is specific to their situation, and not just a result of their general status as federal taxpayers.



MANCHIN GETS ROLLED… Sen. Joe Manchin Caves On Permitting Proposal After Dems Revolt



Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin backed down from including his energy permitting overhaul in a government funding resolution Tuesday evening after a bipartisan group of senators threatened to block it.



Federal funding is scheduled to run out Sept. 30, and the continuing resolution introduced by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York would pay for the government to stay open through Dec. 16. As part of Manchin’s support for the Inflation Reduction Act, Schumer promised the moderate that the Senate would pass his permitting reform proposal. The Energy Independence and Security Act would speed up completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a more-than-300 mile pipeline that would transport natural gas from West Virginia to Virginia, and amend the National Environmental Policy Act or the Clean Water Act to require federal agencies to approve or reject energy projects faster.

“It is unfortunate that members of the United States Senate are allowing politics to put the energy security of our nation at risk. The last several months, we have seen firsthand the destruction that is possible as Vladimir Putin continues to weaponize energy. A failed vote on something as critical as comprehensive permitting reform only serves to embolden leaders like Putin who wish to see America fail. For that reason and my firmly held belief that we should never come to the brink of a government shutdown over politics, I have asked Majority Leader Schumer to remove the permitting language from the Continuing Resolution we will vote on this evening,” Manchin said in a statement.

STATE LEGISLATURE SHUTS DOWN CHILD MUTILATION… Oklahoma Children’s Hospital Ends ‘Gender Medicine Services’ After State Threatens Funding



Oklahoma Children’s Hospital will stop performing “certain gender medicine services” on minors, OU Health told The Daily Caller in a statement Tuesday.

The hospital, which is part of the Oklahoma University (OU) Health system, provides a wide range of adolescent medical services, including for sexuality and gender identity issues, according to the Oklahoma Children’s Hospital website. However OU Health told the Daily Caller the current gender program is facing cuts to its available services.

“The OU Health Senior Leadership team is proactively planning the ceasing of certain gender medicine services across our facilities and that plan is already under development,” OU Health said in the statement.

The Oklahoma House of Representatives added restrictions on Monday to special session legislation that would prevent Oklahoma Children’s Hospital from performing gender-affirming surgeries on minors at any of its locations. The Oklahoma House Conference Committee approved a new version of Oklahoma bill HB1007 on Monday that would restrict the hospital’s ability to perform some gender-affirming services, including hormone therapy and sex reassignment surgeries on minors, according to the bill.



DEMS ASTROTURF ANTI-PARENTAL INVOLVEMENT ‘STUDENT WALKOUT’ IN VIRGINIA… Student Group Staging Walkouts Over Virginia’s Trans Guidance Pushed Pro-Abortion, Gun Reform Bills Funded By Dems



An allegedly student-run group that staged school walkouts across Virginia is funded by Democratic donors and appears to coordinate with other “student-led” groups that host pro-abortion and gun reform protests, according to records reviewed by the Daily Caller.

The Pride Liberation Project, an allegedly “student-run” organization, hosted nearly 100 walkouts across Virginia to protest Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s updated model policies for dealing with transgender students. The policy mandates educators must inform parents about a child’s perceived shift in gender identity at school. Students protesting Youngkin’s updated guidance dubbed the policy “anti-Queer,” though the Youngkin administration told the Daily Caller the updated policy is popular among constituents.



Youngkin’s spokeswoman Macaulay Porter told the Daily Caller that student protesters objecting to the updated guidance are misinterpreting what the updated guidance intends to do and that just 10% of school district’s adopted the transgender guidance from the previous administration.

“The guidelines make it clear that when parents are part of the process, schools will accommodate the requests of children and their families. Parents should be a part of their children’s lives, and it’s apparent through the public protests and on-camera interviews that those objecting to the guidance already have their parents as part of that conversation,” Porter said. “While students exercise their free speech today, we’d note that these policies state that students should be treated with compassion and schools should be free from bullying and harassment.”

EMAIL SHOWS WEST POTOMAC HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER URGING ALL STUDENTS TO WALK OUT OF CLASS… @AGAINSTUNIONS: This was orchestrated by @fcpsnews staff (PHOTO)



TEACHER: NICOLE BORGHARD, HISTORY & SOCIAL STUDIES TEACHER…



CARRIE LUKAS, IWF: These “student protests” are promoted by teachers, faculty and outside adult activists with misinformation. Kids face pressure from peers and faculty to participate. The media coverage of this is appalling. @IWN @IWF



KIDS WITH COVID? LOCKDOWN EVERYTHING! … HEAD LICE? STAY IN SCHOOL! … NBC WASHINGTON: The American Academy of Pediatrics says students who have head lice should not be sent home from school because it can result in significant stigma and stress. (LINK)



SPEAKING OF THE SCHOOLS… TOP TEACHERS UNION BOSS CONFIDENTLY DECLARES THINGS THAT ARE COMPLETELY UNTRUE ABOUT ‘BASIC HISTORY’… RANDI WEINGARTEN: The American Revolution was about leaving Britain. If America’s founders questioned slavery there would not have been the heinous “3/5 compromise “ in the US Constitution, which was drafted and enacted AFTER the American Revolution. This is basic history… (TWEET, COMMENTS DISABLED)



NEWSOM SIGNS LAW TO ALLOW BABY DEATH, NO QUESTIONS ASKED… DAILY WIRE: Newsom Signs Controversial Abortion Bill Pro-Life Advocates Claim Decriminalizes Infanticide



Among more than a dozen abortion and so-called reproductive health bills California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Tuesday, one piece of legislation has pro-life advocates sick to their stomachs.

Assembly bill 2223 would prohibit coroners from holding an inquest after fetal death “related to or following known or suspected self-induced or criminal abortion.” The bill would further clarify under the Reproductive Privacy Act that pregnancy loss — through miscarriage, stillbirth, abortion, or perinatal death due to causes that occurred in utero — would not be criminalized.

Newsom signed the bill, vowing to “fight like hell” for those who want abortions as several states nationwide deal with the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s historic decision last summer to overturn Roe v. Wade, bringing abortion laws back to the states. […]

State Sen. Melissa Melendez (R-Lake Elsinore), who has pressed Wicks since introducing it in the state legislature, called the bill a “grotesque callousness toward the unborn.”

“With Newsom’s signing of AB 2223 if you attempt to abort your baby but it’s born alive, you can now let it die or kill it and no one can investigate the death or hold the woman/person who helped her criminally liable,” Melendez said in a tweet. “ This is grotesque callousness toward the unborn.”



STRANGE AUDIO: SOME DUDE GROANING OVER IN-FLIGHT PA SYSTEM? … American Airlines Passengers Treated To Weird, Mysterious Noises Over Plane’s Intercom (VIDEO)



American Airlines passengers have been exposed to bizarre, unexplainable sounds while aboard their flights, and a film producer captured one such experience and shared it on social media.

Film producer Emerson Collins recorded this strange experience while on a flight from Los Angeles to Dallas on Sept. 6, but still couldn’t get to the bottom of what the sounds were, or where they were originating from, according to The Washington Post.

The ghoulish noises are funny as hell, and in some moments, they resemble muffled, exaggerated breathing, possibly from a ghost. There’s simply no way to describe these weird noises, other than to say it could be sex sounds, or passengers may just be aboard a haunted plane. It’s also possible that the person recording these sounds just survived a very painful bowel movement.