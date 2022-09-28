EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Introduce Legislation To Redirect Funds From IRS To Border Patrol

House Republicans led by New York Rep. Claudia Tenney introduced legislation Wednesday to redirect funds intended for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) as the border crisis worsens.

The legislation, first obtained by the Daily Caller, would rescind all of the unobligated funds under the Inflation Reduction Act, which Biden signed in July, for new IRS enforcement activities. These funds would be reappropriated for the CBP to hire additional agents to secure the Southern Border.

Republicans have expressed particular concern about the more than $80 billion in new funding for the IRS, which will allow the agency to hire up to 87,000 new employees. Although Democrats claim the increased funding will increase federal revenue and allow Congress to pay down the federal debt, GOP officials argue that middle-class and poorer Americans will face more audits.

“The Biden administration’s failure to secure the border and enforce our immigration laws has created an unmitigated disaster at our Southern Border that is impacting communities across the country. Meanwhile, President Biden and Democrats in Congress are ignoring the problem and instead giving tens of billions of dollars to the IRS so that they can audit an additional 700,000 working class Americans,” Tenney told the Caller before introducing the legislation. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Introduce Legislation To End Catch And Release)

“Joe Biden’s priorities could not be more twisted. Americans don’t want more IRS agents; they want a secure border and safer streets. The DIRECT Funds for Border Security Act will deliver just that by investing in law enforcement,” Tenney added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Sign Pledge To Oppose Biden Admin Adding 87,000 IRS Agents To Labor Force)

The bill’s original cosponsors include Reps. Lance Gooden, Randy Weber, Dan Crenshaw, Doug Lamborn, and Pete Stauber, Buddy Carter, Jay Obernolte and Markwayne Mullin.