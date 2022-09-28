CNN’s Jake Tapper Accuses DCCC Of Taking His Words Out Of Context For Campaign Ad

CNN’s Jake Tapper ripped the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) on Tuesday after they ran an ad that he says took his words out of context.

Tapper reported last Wednesday about Michigan republican congressional candidate John Gibbs, who is backed by former President Donald Trump.

“Get this, a congressional candidate supported by Donald Trump, by the way, whose past writings and associations indicate that he is against women voting,” Tapper said. “We’re talking about John Gibbs. You might remember him because with some financial support from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, with ads, that thought he would be an easier candidate to beat.”

The DCCC used Tapper’s clip for an ad in support of Democratic candidate Hillary Scholten but omitted Tapper’s final sentence on the DCCC actually funding, in part, Gibbs’ campaign.

WATCH:

“We took part of the segment and running an edited version on Twitter,” Tapper said. “They posted the part where I noted Gibbs previous opposition to women voting but cut out he part the DCCC contributed to the Gibbs’ campaign by funding ads. First I’ll play what aired on ‘The Lead’ and then play how the DCC edited out my words to hide the role they played in boosting him.”

Tapper then played both ads, showing how the DCCC omitted the last sentence. (RELATED: ‘Cynical And Hypocritical’: CNN Panel Slams Dems For Meddling In GOP Primaries)

“We just wanted to set the record straight since apparently the DCCC cannot be counted on to do so,” Tapper said Tuesday after displaying the misleading ad.

Gibbs primaries incumbent Rep. Peter Meijer, a Republican who voted to impeach Trump. Democrats have been funneling money into congressional campaigns to help unseat moderate Republicans who they believe would be harder to beat in the general election. The DCCC paid $435,000 in TV ads to boost Gibbs, with Meijer losing the primary to Gibbs.