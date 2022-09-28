Lizzo Twerks While Playing James Madison’s 200-Year-Old Crystal Flute

Singer Lizzo played a 200-year-old crystal flute that belonged to former President James Madison on Tuesday night while twerking on stage at her Washington, D.C., concert, making her the first and only person to play the founding father’s prized possession.

The singer initially stood still on stage and breathed a single note through the flute, a video she uploaded to Twitter showed. After glaring at the invaluable artifact in astonishment, she started a trill and began to twerk. (RELATED: Video Allegedly Shows Rowdy Mob Ransacking Convenience Store In Deep-Blue City)

The Library of Congress reportedly offered to let the singer play the flute during a show at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., according to NBC Washington. The crystal flute is said to be one of the few heirlooms saved by first lady Dolly Madison after the British army burned down the White House during the War of 1812, the outlet noted.

NOBODY HAS EVER HEARD THIS FAMOUS CRYSTAL FLUTE BEFORE NOW YOU HAVE IM THE FIRST & ONLY PERSON TO EVER PLAY THIS PRESIDENTIAL 200-YEAR-OLD CRYSTAL FLUTE— THANK YOU @librarycongress ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VgXjpC49sO — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) September 28, 2022

Before playing for her massive audience at Tuesday’s show, Lizzo offered up a more limited performance with the crystal flute inside of the Library of Congress on Monday, another video shared by the pop star showed. After employees explained that the flute had been made in 1813 for Madison, Lizzo apparently performed her twerk-flute combo for a small crowd of library employees in what appeared to be a back office. In the middle of her performance, she looked up and said, “Biatch,” the video indicated.

Library of Congress: hey Lizzo this is a priceless heirloom and we’ve never heard it played before Me: pic.twitter.com/mcQIlabX1S — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) September 28, 2022

A third video shows Lizzo playing the flute in a different part of the library. This time, she plays a more classical piece and refrains from twerking.

Everyone saw the video of @lizzo playing James Madisons flute on stage while twerking. And I’d like to say something about controversy and discourse around thag. But first, there is another video of @lizzo playing Madisons’ flute, and before I say more I want you to see it.👇 pic.twitter.com/AlRiozXU9O — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) September 28, 2022



The pop star, who by her own admission is the only person ever granted the privilege of playing Madison’s flute, claimed last August that she was oppressed while accepting an award, telling her fans to vote to change laws that are oppressing “us.”