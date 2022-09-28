Man Wanted For Murder Allegedly Sprays Bullets At Cops, Successfully Flees

A man wanted for murder allegedly fired multiple shots at Washington, D.C. police officers Tuesday morning before fleeing the scene, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

The suspect, Avery Miler, 27, is wanted on a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with first degree murder while armed for the alleged shooting of Aryeh Wolf, according to the MPD. Miler was spotted by a civilian Tuesday morning at 6:22 am and fired multiple shots at the responding police officers. (RELATED: Crime In Washington, D.C., Is Driven By A Small Group Of Known Criminals)

The unnamed citizen said a suspicious person fit the police description of Miler and immediately called 911 to report the sighting, the MPD said. As the officers approached, Miler pulled a handgun and fired at the Sixth District officers; no one was injured and Miler, now considered armed and dangerous, fled the scene.

The motive for Wolf’s murder has not been disclosed by the MPD, but it has been revealed that Wolf was allegedly shot multiple times in the back while working on solar panels. After shooting Wolf, it did not appear that Miler took anything from his person, Fox News reported.

This morning we spotted 27 y/o Avery Miler, in the 5300 block of Ames St, NE. He then fired shots at our officers, fled to residential building, & is now barricaded. Suspect is believed to have shot and killed 25 y/o Aryeh Wolf. PIO en route. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Z3DGWebIlI — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 27, 2022

The MPD is offering up to $25,000 for anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Miler.

The MPD did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundations request for comment.

