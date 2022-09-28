83-Year-Old Democrat’s Official Account Likes Porn On Twitter

A Democratic New York State senator appeared to like porn on her Twitter account, according to a report.

State Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky, who represents College Point and Whitestone in Queens, was caught liking three posts on Twitter made by the account @thejaslynn on Sept. 25, the New York Post (NYP) reported.

Stavisky’s account liked a tweet about oral sex and an X-rated video with the caption “Do you think I can sing?” according to The Post.

Stavisky’s office claims the 83-year-old grandmother did not like the tweets herself and denied running her own account after the NYP made Stavisky’s team aware of the X-rated happenings, according to the report. The staff claimed a former staffer with access to the account is to blame.

83-year-old NY pol Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky caught liking porn on Twitter https://t.co/MIILVBuDzL pic.twitter.com/pjHO6WbBwX — New York Post (@nypost) September 28, 2022

“There is malfeasance of some sort,” Stavisky spokesman Pierce Brix, who controls the account, said, according to the NYP. (RELATED: Respected Meteorologist Erick Adame Fired After His Gay Porn Surfaces Online)

“I don’t know what happened or who had access. It wasn’t the senator. It wasn’t me,” Brix reportedly said.

Chief of Staff Mike Favilla said “clearly the Senator had nothing to do with these likes. Unfortunately, many former staff members and current staff have access to this account, which will be remedied,” according to the NYP.