Police Arrest 60-Year-Old Man Who Was Allegedly Caught Masturbating Outside Of School, Put Mouth On Child’s Ear

A 60-year-old man was arrested by Vancouver, Washington, police after allegedly masturbating outside of a school and attempting to lure children to his home with candy, according to Clark County Today.

Jacques D. Lesueur was allegedly seen talking to middle schoolers and putting his mouth on a child’s ear at a bus stop, according to Clark County Today. He was interviewed by police and released before being caught allegedly masturbating outside a school soon afterwards and has since been taken into custody.

Police were initially tipped off about Lesueur’s suspicious behavior by concerned locals who saw him talking to children at a bus stop Sept. 16, and an investigator parked nearby spotted the man approaching children and talking to them Sept. 22, according to Clark County Today. He was initially released after his interview with police pending further investigation. (RELATED: 43-Time Felon Charged With Woman’s Murder While Out On Bond)

Following several more witness statements, Vancouver Police later discovered Lesueur outside a school with his hands down his pants, masturbating, and arrested him for stalking, luring and assault with sexual motivation with a $200,000 bail, according to Clark County Today. (RELATED: Desperate Blue City To Hire Civilians Amid Police Shortage, Violent Crime Spike)

The Vancouver Police Department did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

